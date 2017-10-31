Help support animals at the Pope Memorial SPCA’s The Great Catsby event at Kimball Jenkins

Pope Memorial SPCA's Fur Ball 2016 provided a chance for people to meet some animals up for adoption, as well as have an all-around good time. You can do the same this year, when The Great Catsby -- the latest iteration of Dinner With the Animals -- comes to Kimball Jenkins on Saturday. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Lovers of music, food, beverages, raffles, games and animals, take notice – the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord – Merrimack County has the perfect event for you coming up this Saturday at the Kimball Jenkins Estate.

It’s called The Great Catsby, and it’s the latest iteration of the SPCA’s annual Dinner with the Animals fundraiser.

Each year’s event has a different theme, and this year’s is the roarin’ ’20s – or in this case, the “barking” ’20s. The night will consist of live music by local pianist Jim Herrick and recently crowned Miss Merrimack County Brooke Mills; hors d’oeurves and cocktails provided by Contigiani’s in Laconia; raffles; games of chance; and the opportunity to meet and mingle with some animals available for adoption.

Tickets are $125 apiece, a price that includes $50 in gaming chips and a drink ticket. All proceeds will benefit the animals and the life-saving work done by the folks at the Pope Memorial SPCA.

If you’re wondering about the gaming chips and the games of chance, there’s good reason to. This won’t be a casino night, but instead, attendees will get to play various card games and win raffle tickets instead of cash. Those raffle tickets can then turn into fancy prizes like airline tickets, passes to Walt Disney World in Florida and jewelry, among other things. In other words, you won’t want to ditch out before the raffle.

The drink ticket included with admission will be good for one drink, but there will be a cash bar for those that might want seconds.

Given the nature of the event and the presence of alcohol, this will be a night for adults 21 and older.

The Great Catsby will take place Saturday at the Kimball Jenkins Estate on North Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration is required and can be completed at popememorialspca.org. Online registration closes Wednesday, but if you miss that deadline by a day or two, just call 856-8756 to reserve a spot.

