Roundup of live music, theater and movie listings in Concord

It looks like another busy week on the entertainment schedule in Concord. The week leading up to Halloween should be a pretty good one around here. Take a look at what’s on the docket.MusicWednesday
Paul Heckel will perform at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cover at Hermanos – and no heckling.
Thursday
Bangkok Disco will head underground to play at Penuche’s. The show should start sometime after 9, and you can expect to pay a $3 cover at the door.
Hatbox Theatre will kick off its Music Out of the Box series with the Jonathan Lorentz Quartet, an original jazz band, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and seniors and $12 for senior members and are available at hatboxnh.com.
Mike Morris will play for the dinner crowd at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Granite State Revival will start the weekend off right with a show at Area 23. The show will start about 8:30 p.m. and there is never a cover for music at Area 23.
Cold Engines will take the stage at Penuche’s after 9 p.m.
Pit Road Lounge will host 5 Stones at 8 p.m.
The Capitol Center for the Arts will present Voices of the 603 at 7 p.m. The show is three hours of a cappella goodness featuring some of New Hampshire’s most talented students. Tickets are $15 and available at ccanh.com.
At Makris Lobster & Steak House, it will be Nobody’s Fault playing at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Evidence Lies will be the featured act at Penuche’s after 9 p.m.
Talkin’ Smack will talk smack and play music at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Tim Gurshin will provide the dinner music at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m. This is an hour later than the weekday shows.
The Concord Community Concert Association will present the Avaloch All-Stars at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The Bowland Dowdall Duo will perform 19th-century music on period flutes and guitars, The Bicycle Trio will play music from Beethoven to Schoenberg, SunSpeak is a jazz duo of guitar and drums who are loved for their melodic approach, and the piano quartet Cloud 4 will round out the show.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store or at the box office. Online tickets ($23) and information are at concordcommunityconcerts.org, or call 344-4747.
Sunday
Paul Bourgelais is on the calendar at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
United Church of Penacook will host a free concert featuring award-winning classical pianist Katherine Dowling, who has performed across North America and the United Kingdom. The show will start at 7 p.m. at the church, 21 Merrimack St., Penacook.
Monday
Paul Bourgelais will be at it again at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Paul Lovely will do the honors at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.Theater
Absinthe and Opium Burlesque: Nevermore is coming to Hatbox Theatre this Friday and Saturday with performances at 7:30 p.m. Absinthe and Opium Cabaret and Burlesque, central New Hampshire’s premiere cabaret troupe, will present a journey through the dark side, and things that go bump in the night, with their Edgar Allen Poe-inspired Halloween extravaganza – Nevermore.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and members and $12 for senior members, and are available at hatboxnh.com.
Get in the Halloween spirit with a performance of Evil Dead: The Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. This hilarious live stage show takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.
Tickets are $34.50 to $69.50 and are available at ccanh.com.
Movies at Red River
Victoria and Abdul (PG-13/2017/112 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.
Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.
Battle of the Sexes (PG-13/2017/121 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 2:05 p.m.
Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.
Lucky (NR/2017/88 min)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.
An American Ascent (NR/2017/69 min.)
Wednesday: 6 p.m.