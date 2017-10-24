Roundup of live music, theater and movie listings in Concord

FILE - This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone, left, and Steve Carell in a scene from "Battle of the Sexes." The story of the early days of the tour and King's fight for equal prize money is chronicled in the movie, which opened nationwide on Friday. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP, File) Melinda Sue Gordon

It looks like another busy week on the entertainment schedule in Concord. The week leading up to Halloween should be a pretty good one around here. Take a look at what’s on the docket.

Paul Heckel will perform at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cover at Hermanos – and no heckling.

Thursday

Bangkok Disco will head underground to play at Penuche’s. The show should start sometime after 9, and you can expect to pay a $3 cover at the door.

Hatbox Theatre will kick off its Music Out of the Box series with the Jonathan Lorentz Quartet, an original jazz band, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and seniors and $12 for senior members and are available at hatboxnh.com.

Mike Morris will play for the dinner crowd at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Granite State Revival will start the weekend off right with a show at Area 23. The show will start about 8:30 p.m. and there is never a cover for music at Area 23.

Cold Engines will take the stage at Penuche’s after 9 p.m.

Pit Road Lounge will host 5 Stones at 8 p.m.

The Capitol Center for the Arts will present Voices of the 603 at 7 p.m. The show is three hours of a cappella goodness featuring some of New Hampshire’s most talented students. Tickets are $15 and available at ccanh.com.

At Makris Lobster & Steak House, it will be Nobody’s Fault playing at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Evidence Lies will be the featured act at Penuche’s after 9 p.m.

Talkin’ Smack will talk smack and play music at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Tim Gurshin will provide the dinner music at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m. This is an hour later than the weekday shows.

The Concord Community Concert Association will present the Avaloch All-Stars at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The Bowland Dowdall Duo will perform 19th-century music on period flutes and guitars, The Bicycle Trio will play music from Beethoven to Schoenberg, SunSpeak is a jazz duo of guitar and drums who are loved for their melodic approach, and the piano quartet Cloud 4 will round out the show.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store or at the box office. Online tickets ($23) and information are at concordcommunityconcerts.org, or call 344-4747.

Sunday

Paul Bourgelais is on the calendar at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

United Church of Penacook will host a free concert featuring award-winning classical pianist Katherine Dowling, who has performed across North America and the United Kingdom. The show will start at 7 p.m. at the church, 21 Merrimack St., Penacook.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais will be at it again at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Paul Lovely will do the honors at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Absinthe and Opium Burlesque: Nevermore is coming to Hatbox Theatre this Friday and Saturday with performances at 7:30 p.m. Absinthe and Opium Cabaret and Burlesque, central New Hampshire’s premiere cabaret troupe, will present a journey through the dark side, and things that go bump in the night, with their Edgar Allen Poe-inspired Halloween extravaganza – Nevermore.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and members and $12 for senior members, and are available at hatboxnh.com.

Get in the Halloween spirit with a performance of Evil Dead: The Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. This hilarious live stage show takes all the elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.

Tickets are $34.50 to $69.50 and are available at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Victoria and Abdul (PG-13/2017/112 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 7:50 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes (PG-13/2017/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:05 p.m.

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Lucky (NR/2017/88 min)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:30 p.m.​

An American Ascent (NR/2017/69 min.)

Wednesday: 6 p.m.

