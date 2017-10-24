One week left to get in your Halloween fun

Runners leave the starting line of the Wicked FIT 5K race at Rollins Park in Concord on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz The yearly Halloween party put on by Bow Parks and Rec and the town’s police department lived up to the hype last week with hundreds of people showing up for trick-or-treat fun. Top left: The Klunk family, John, Alexander, Gabrielle, Melynie and Grayson enjoy a little spider toss. Right: Olivia Roy carefully picks out the best piece of candy. Bottom left: Emma Andrews (front) and Abby Snider get their faces painted. The yearly Halloween party put on by Bow Parks and Rec and the town’s police department lived up to the hype last week with hundreds of people showing up for trick-or-treat fun. Top left: The Klunk family, John, Alexander, Gabrielle, Melynie and Grayson enjoy a little spider toss. Right: Olivia Roy carefully picks out the best piece of candy. Bottom left: Emma Andrews (front) and Abby Snider get their faces painted.

In the last few issues, we’ve given you all kinds of information about Halloween events that we felt would only enhance this year’s spooky experience.

And with one week left till ghosts, witches, superheroes and monsters roam the streets in search of candy, there’s still plenty of fun to be had – for both kids and adults.

We promise this is it – it kind of has to be since Halloween will be about over by the time most of you read next week’s Insider. So enjoy the precious few days you have left of the All Hallows’ Eve season, because we all know what’s coming soon . . .

On Friday and Saturday night, the Concord Boys and Girls Club is being transformed into a haunted house.

The haunted house will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. each night and is a fundraiser for Best Buddies N.H., an organization committed to connecting individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities with peers in schools, the workplace and beyond.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and tickets can be purchased in advance by going to eventbrite.com and searching Nightmare in Concord, or at the door.

So not only is it for a worthwhile cause, but it will help get rid of your need for a good scare.

If you decide to go Friday night, you can hit up Halloween Howl (page 11) first and then Nightmare in Concord.

The Concord Boys & Girls Club is located at 55 Bradley St.

For more info, email organizer Tristin Craigue at tristinbeth@gmail.com.

If you’re one of those people who have a sweet tooth and greatly enjoy all the treats that come with Halloween, might we suggest a little physical activity before downing all that candy,

The sixth annual Wicked FIT Run returns to Rollins Park on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and is a fundrasier for Families in Transition designed to help chase away homelessness. Funds raised will provide a home and hope to homeless families and individuals.

But not only is this a way to log your miles for the day, but you’re also encouraged to dress in your Halloween costume. This year’s race will feature costume prizes in several categories, along with prizes for top competitors.

The goal for the race is to have 750 participants and to raise $50,000. The event, which started in 2011, has raised over $100,000 –enough for the organization to cover the costs of housing and services for 20 people experiencing homelessness for an entire year.

The cost to register before the event is $20 for adults over 20, $15 for individuals ages 11-19, and free for kids younger than 10. Registration will be available the day of the race for an additional $5.

The kids fun course will feature fun obstacles, mascots and much more. Kids ages 8 and under are invited to participate in this free, fun course at 9 a.m. at Rollins Park in the field over the bridge. All participating kids will receive a prize. Costumes are encouraged.

To register before the event or for more info, visit fitnh.org/wickedfitrun.

Crawl Space will take the stage on Saturday night during Area 23’s annual Halloween party, and Henniker Brewing Company will complete a tap takeover.

Go dressed in your costume for a chance to win a prize. Dress up as a Henniker beer label and you might leave with a special something.

Things get going around 7 p.m. with Crawl Space expected to begin playing around 8:30 p.m.

Concord’s favorite indie theater has a pair of classic Halloweenish movies planned for the next week.

On Friday at 10 p.m., a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will lead to a night filled with all kinds of fun.

Cost is $15, $12 for members, and includes, prop bags, naughty pre-show games, a costume contest and trivia. This is sure to be a wild night, so make sure to be ready for some fun and lots of chaos.

Just remember that props will be provided so leave yours at home and concentrate more on your costume.

On Halloween night, Nosferatu will be shown as part of the Silent Film Series with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis.

The 1922 landmark vampire film is not rated. All tickets are $12 for this special, one-night-only screening. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both screenings can be found at redrivertheatres.org.

On Saturday, Evil Dead: The Musical, a hilarious live stage show that brings together the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, and combines them for one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time, will take over the Capitol Center stage.

Tickets are $34.50 to $69.50 and are available at ccanh.com. The show begins at 8 p.m.

For more, visit ccanh.com/events/evil-dead-the-musical.

Designed for town residents, Bow High School will be a great way to get some early trick-or-treating in, so make sure to wear your costume.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be tables filled with people handing out candy in the main lobby, along with a haunted house and games.

Food and beverages will be available, and at 6 p.m., enjoy the BJ Hickman Magic Show.

The annual event, which is free to attend, runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

For more, call 228-2222.

