We found out what’s new in costumes

It can be hard finding the right costume for Halloween. Whether its for your annual party, a night on the town or when you go trick-or-treating with the kids, it takes a lot of time and planning to decide on the right attire for the holiday.

Just as a gentle reminder, there’s only two weeks until the big day – or less if your plans are for the weekend before. But don’t panic, we’re here to help.

We checked in with the folks at Donovan’s Party & Novelty, 102 Fort Eddy Road, and Spirit Halloween (located at Steeplegate Mall) to see what’s trending this year, what’s new and of course, some of the more interesting options.

Donovan’s

When it comes to the young kids, nothing is going to upstage the likes of princesses and superheroes.

Traditional ones like Belle (Beauty and the Beast) and Cinderella are always big, but Princess Poppy (Trolls) is making a run this year. Insert the name of a superhero and it’s popular.

Inflatables have been big sellers so far this year – there’s a hippo and bull rider one that look cool. Silly ones are also big, like a cow with udders. But don’t sleep on scary clowns, especially after the remake of It.

They have tons of masks and accessories as well, if you’re looking to piece together a costume for that one-of-a-kind look.

Spirit Halloween

Thanks to the booming success of Stranger Things, the likes of Dustin, Joyce, Will and Eleven are big sellers. The announcement of a Hocus Pocus remake, coupled with the fact it’s on just about every night in October, has witches at the top of the selling charts.

Rick and Morty, part of the Adult Swim lineup, is huge right now and that translates to the costume world.

For young girls, powerful girls are in with the likes of Moana and Wonder Woman leading the way. And as always, superheroes reign supreme for the boys.

On the toddler front, it’s all about Shimmer and Shine (a pair of genies-in-training), Paw Patrol, PJ Masks and Rusty Rivets.

