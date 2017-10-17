We asked people on Main Street about their Halloween memories

Holly Dirie, age unknown, of Hillsboro. JON BODELL / Insider staff Nicole Thomas, 36, of Concord. JON BODELL / Insider staff Jim Swindle, 46, of Houston, Mo. JON BODELL / Insider staff Eva Liptak, 18, of Concord. JON BODELL / Insider staff John Bousquet, 53, of Concord. JON BODELL / Insider staff Justin Hughen, 24, of Sanbornton. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Since Halloween is right around the corner (not literally, of course, as holidays don’t have any physical existence), we thought we’d go downtown and approach random people on the street to ask them a few questions about some of their fondest memories from Halloweens past. We tried to find a variety of ages and sexes, and we ended up getting some pretty interesting responses. Here’s what people had to say.

Holly Dirie, age unknown, Hillsboro

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? A black cat. It was homemade, and I was about 9.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? Yeah, eggs. Sometimes we’d try to crack the egg open and add ketchup and throw them from the window as people walked by.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? I truly want to be a ninja. It’d make a perfect Halloween costume.

Nicole Thomas, 36, Concord

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? I wore a dirndl (a traditional dress popular in Germany, where her mother is from) that belonged to my mother, and I was an immigrant, just like her.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? Oh, no, I was a very good girl.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? It wouldn’t be a costume, I’d throw an incredible party and make it look like a haunted Victorian mansion.

Jim Swindle, 46, Houston, Mo.

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? Probably a cowboy. I was maybe 10, and it was homemade.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? Oh, yeah – TP. But I was never a victim of any.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? I don’t know – I’m not too interested in Halloween.

Eva Liptak, 18, Concord

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? When I was about 12, I got to dress up as a pirate – I got to have my own sword and everything.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? Definitely ding-dong-ditched a couple houses, took a whole bowl of candy.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? I’ve really been into Rick and Morty and I’d love to be Rick – I have the perfect hair for it.

John Bousquet, 53, Concord

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? I liked the clown. I was probably 12, and it was bought.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? Yes, I did.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? I always thought about being a guy on stilts, like a 10-foot clown.

Justin Hughen, 24, Sanbornton

What was your favorite Halloween costume you ever wore? Michael Meyers from the original Halloween. I was about 16.

Did you ever pull any Halloween hijinks? I played a prank on my cousin – we locked him in a basement and dressed up like clowns and scared him.

If money were no object and you wanted to go all out on a costume this year, what would you choose? American Horror Story has some great makeup and costumes, and I’d go with the clown.

