There’s a slew of spooky and fun Halloween events coming up

We’re all well aware by now – or, at least we should be – that Halloween is coming up fast. Before you know it, it will be time to put away the inflatable witches and ghosts and start leafing through the grocery store flyers for good deals on turkey and yams.

In the meantime, we have a lot of Halloween-related fun to have in this here city. We gave you a little sneak peak last week at some spooky events, but as we get closer to the actual holiday, even more entertainment is on the horizon. Here’s a look at some events coming up soon.

Cork and Canvas

Though not exactly an event per se, Cork and Canvas, the downtown paint-and-sip bar, has many Halloweenish paintings on the calendar in the near future. Friday is Candy Skull from 7 to 9 p.m. for $35 per seat. Saturday has three options – Trick or Treat, featuring a ghost, pumpkin and full moon, from noon to 2 p.m. for $30 a seat; Halloween Moonshine, featuring a pumpkin patch at night, full moon, bats and a spooky barn, from 3 to 5 p.m. for $35 a seat; and The Purrrfect View, featuring three cats of assorted colors sitting on a fence looking at a full moon, from 7 to 9 p.m. for $35. Go to concordpaintandsip.com to book a spot and see the calendar – there are lots of other fallish options, too.

Enchanted Forest

New Hampshire Audubon’s McLane Center is ready for another year of the Enchanted Forest, and it all goes down this Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:45 p.m.

There will be new skits, more indoor activities, extra pumpkins and, as always, lots of enchanting fun. This is a family-friendly event for ages 4 to adult and is not intended to be scary.

Registration is $6.50 for members and $9.50 nonmembers. Register online at nhaudubon.org. Call 224-9909 or email rsmith@nhaudubon.org for questions.

Kimball Jenkins

Kimball Jenkins has two big shindigs on the agenda this week – one for adults and one for kids.

The adult one is the Haunted Mansion, in which the Kimball Jenkins mansion turns into a spooky house of horrors – and fun. The Haunted Mansion will be held Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. and is for those 18 and up.

On Sunday, it’s time for the kids to have some fun at the Halloween Costume Tea Party. This will be similar to tea parties regularly held at Kimball Jenkins, only kids will be in costumes for this one. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and requires registration. Go to kimballjenkins.com to get tickets for either event.

Haunted Hunt

Those who prefer to get their Halloween festivities in before dark might want to check out Granite State Independent Living’s Haunted Hunt on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Solve clues, take selfies and earn points on a one-day scavenger hunt through downtown Concord. Dress up in a clever costume and you might find yourself in the running for a prize.

Registration will be $25 for adults and $10 per child. Children under 5 are free when accompanied by a registered adult. Visit Granite State Independent Living’s website or call them at 228-9680 for more information.

Next week

There are several events coming up next week, and we’ll get into all of them in more detail in the next Insider issue, but we’ll give you a quick look at what to look forward to.

Tristin Craigue and other community members are hosting a haunted house called Nightmare in Concord on Oct. 27 and 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club on Bradley Street. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $5 for kids, $10 for adults.

Halloween Howl, the city’s annual trick-or-treating affair, will return Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Business owners open their doors and don costumes to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, and there’s a lot more fun to be had, too.

The Wicked FIT Run, which benefits Families in Transition, will take place Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. This will be a family-friendly, costume-themed, 5k run/walk.

Red River Theatres has some classic spooky features coming up. On Oct. 27, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will play at 10 p.m. Oct. 31 will feature Nosferatu, part of the Silent Film Series, at 7:30 p.m.

Evil Dead: The Musical will take over the Capitol Center for the Arts on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 to $69.50 and are available at ccanh.com. The show contains adult content.

