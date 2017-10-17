Go Try It: Get Halloween crafty at The Place Studio

You'll be able to make all kinds of great Halloween decor at The Place Studio & Gallery's Halloween craft party. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Don’t you just love Halloween? Witches, pumpkins, ghosts, you name it, and it looks good as a decoration.

Now, we’re not going to fault you if you want to buy all your decorations from the store and leave the creative process up to the professionals. It’s a lot easier and way less messy. But if you’re more of a do-it-yourself kind of person that likes to display your own handy work around the house, then have we got just the thing for you.

The Place Studio & Gallery, located in the Concord Community Arts Center at 40 Thorndike St., is hosting a Halloween craft party on Saturday and there’s lots of creations to choose from.

For the kids, there will be the option to make paper bag monsters, as well as paper plate vampires, bats and witches. Who knew something so simple as a paper product could turn into Halloween decor?

And as we learned recently, no good crafting day is complete without slime, so expect to see some of the orange fluffy stuff to incorporate into a craft as well.

“Slime is pretty popular right now,” said Christa Zuber, owner of The Place.

When it comes to the bigger kids (and we mean adults), there will be a few ideas that will challenge your artistic ability.

You can paint a wooden Halloween inspired sign, decoupage or paint a candy dish, lumineer or mason jar, and add a Halloween cutout to it.

Old ibuprofen bottles can be painted and a little hot glue can quickly turn it into what resembles a witches potion bottle.

“There’s going to be lots of different crafts and it’s help yourself,” Zuber said. “I tried to differentiate the activities so some are for kids and some are for adults, so it appeals to a wide range of ages.”

The materials will be provided, and you can choose to spend all your time on one project or make a couple.

Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for students and children are $15. And that’s one flat fee for the entire party, which depending on your level of efficiency, could turn into a few great Halloween decorations to bring home. Adults only pay if they are making a craft.

Feel free to bring snacks for yourself – or to share. Beverages are also welcome.

In order to get the necessary supplies, those interested in the craft party are asked to RSVP by Friday at noon.

The party runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have an idea for a craft, feel free to mention it when you RSVP, and if the materials are available, odds are Zuber will help make it happen.

For more information, call 369-4906 or visit theplaceconcord.com.

