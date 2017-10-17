25th Making Strides walk brings in $524,528

Dayle Wollert (center) gets a double hug from fellow cancer survivors Pauline Steinmetz (left) and Patty Labrie at the Survivor’s tent at the Makings Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Memorial field on Sunday October 15, 2017. GEOFF FORESTER

Thanks to another great fundraising endeavor, the Concord walk to support the American Cancer Society had its highest dollar amount, $524,528, since 2014. In 25 years of the event, Making Strides in Concord has brought in around $8 million for the fight against breast cancer.

