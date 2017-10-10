Making Strides: This is one extraordinary day for survivors

Breast cancer survivors at last year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Concord walk. Courtesy

If you are someone who has heard the words “you have breast cancer,” you are a survivor and you are invited to experience the powerful spirit of a most extraordinary day at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Sunday at Memorial Field.

Survivors of all ages and all stages, male or female, are Making Strides’s “Guests of Honor” for the day. Whether a survivor decides to relax with a cup of tea while enjoying the camaraderie at Survivor Place tent or to walk the 2.5 or 5-mile walk – as a survivor, you will be honored, supported and celebrated.

SURVIVOR PARKING: As a survivor arriving – there is designated parking set aside for you. Survivor Parking is located across the street from the entrance to Memorial Field.

SURVIVOR PLACE: As you enter Memorial Field, please make your way down to the Survivor Place tent located on the left side as you walk towards the team signs and stage. Our wonderful volunteers will greet you with sensitivity and understanding as they guide you through the events of the day.

Volunteers will have a gift and your Survivor sash ready to place on your shoulder. Survivor Place is a safe, welcoming environment where you will find comfortable seating, hot beverages and healthy snacks. You may also choose to peruse the resource materials and books available for you.

A cancer resource volunteer will be on hand to answer questions, provide guidance or to just sit with you and chat.

FAMILY: Making Strides understands that the cancer journey is a family journey. Survivor outreach at Making Strides hopes to provide a meaningful experience for all family members, including your children. Resource materials designed for caregivers are available while your family enjoys the caring and supportive atmosphere of Survivor Place.

SURVIVOR PROCESSION: The Survivor Procession has been described as the most powerful and moving event of the day. You will join others as survivors begin to gather outside of Survivor Place at 12:30 p.m. – shortly before the start of opening ceremonies.

As the procession begins and you move towards the stage, embrace the camaraderie of your fellow cancer survivors as together you walk to the stage, surrounded by cheers and the feeling of love and support. While on stage for the Survivor Photo, you cannot help but smile and cheer with others as together you celebrate that most precious gift of all – the gift of another year.

SURVIVOR WAY: If you decide to walk and would rather not take on the 5-mile route, there is a shorter 2.5-mile route for survivors called “Survivor Way.” Walk to the extent you feel comfortable and remember that courtesy buses are always available to bring you back to the field.

If you are a survivor or you have a survivor in your life, please join us on Sunday. Embrace that beautiful pink Memorial Field, a field filled with Hope!

Experience Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – and feel the powerful spirit of this most extraordinary day.

Donna Wilbur is Director of Administration with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Concord Planning Committee.

