Making Strides: These guys are wearing pink to support the cause

Breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Thousands of men are diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. every year.

And so are more than 240,000 of their daughters, wives, mothers, sisters and friends. That’s why since 2016, men have been recruited to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink.

This distinguished group of community leaders raises awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives – and to help us save more lives than ever before.

Real Men Wear Pink was created to give men a greater presence in the fight against breast cancer. Working alongside our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events, Real Men Wear Pink gives communities the opportunity to nominate local male leaders to spearhead fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives.

To be a Real Men participant, you must:

Fundraise for an American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, with the goal of reaching a minimum of $2,500.

Wear pink throughout the month of October.

Raise awareness through social networks.

Every dollar we raise helps save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support. Thanks to the passion of our Real Men Wear Pink supporters, we’re able to make a huge impact on breast cancer.

In 2016, the Real Men Wear Pink in Concord raised more than $8,000. Nationwide, it added $5.5 million to help Making Strides surpass the $60 million mark.

This year’s Concord participants include: Dr. Roger Achong, Bob Carey, Mike Violette, Michael St. Germain, Dr. Herlen Alencar, Brian Lebrun, Richard Bean, Brenden Browne, Dr. Patrick Capozzi, Dr. Elliott Chiu and Scott Morris.

