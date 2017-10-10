Making Strides: The American Cancer Society does a lot

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Here are some examples of the work we are doing to help save lives from breast cancer:

Finding breast cancer’s causes and cures

$62 million currently invested in breast cancer grants as of August 2016

Additionally, 235 grants relating to all cancers are currently being funded.

Helping all cancer patients in 2016

More than 335,000 rides to and from treatment were provided.

More than 517,000 nights of lodging were provided.

Patient navigators helped guide nearly 45,000 patients through the health care system.

More than 11,000 one-on-one support services were provided to breast cancer patients.

More than 36,000 women learned how to manage the appearance-related side effects of treatment.

Helping patients and survivors

Cancer.org had more than 108 million visits and currently features the latest, most accurate information on virtually all topics related to cancer.

We offer more than 40 award-winning books, from healthy eating cookbooks to caregiving support.

Our 24/7 helpline handled more than 1.2 million calls and live chats from those seeking support, information, and resources.

Our staff provided 119,000 special kits of tailored information and resources for newly diagnosed patients.

Helping people take steps to stay healthy

Mobilizing communities across the country to take steps that can help reduce their risk for breast cancer.

Establishing evidence-based breast cancer screening guidelines.

Providing education for health care professionals.

Contributing to grants that educate and enable at-risk communities to get breast cancer screenings.

Educating communities about how a healthy lifestyle can help reduce breast cancer risk.

Rallying communities to help save lives from breast cancer

During the past two years, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, our nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, helped sustain or increase funding for breast and cervical cancer screening programs in 41 states.

More than 250 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events across the nation.

1.4 million people unite to help save lives.

More than $60 million is raised each year.

Making great progress

United States breast cancer death rate down 38 percent since 1989.

That means 297,300 lives saved from breast cancer.

To learn more, visit cancer.org/fightbreastcancer or call us at 1-800-227-2345 – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Related Posts