Making Strides: Lots of ways to volunteer if you want to help

The American Cancer Society is the largest volunteer health organization in the world, with more than 2 million volunteers. If you have some time, talent and the desire to make an impact, here are ways you can help.

Volunteer for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Concord Planning Committee.

This is nearly a year-round effort. Help is needed in every aspect of the event. Contact a volunteer director to have a conversation about how you can be helpful.

Event Chairwoman: Kathi Russ, chair@concordstrides.com

Director of Administration: Debbie Brown, Debra. Brown.nh@gmail.com

Directors of Logistics: Tina Smith, tina@concordstrides.com; Kathy Stone, stone.kathryn@gmail.com

Directors of Refreshments: Kathy Wyle, kathyw@concordstrides.com; Liesl Hasenfuss, lieslyogapt@gmail.com

Director: Cydney Dodge, cydney.dodge@yahoo.com

Directors of Survivorship: Donna Wilbur, donna@concordstrides.com; Laurie McDonald, lmcdonald@mckan.com; Karen St. Louis, kstlouis@agne.com

Director of Publicity: Rebecca Kinhan, rkinhan@comcast.net

American Cancer Society Community Manager: Chelsea Paradore, chelsea.paradore@cancer.org

Volunteer for Road to Recovery. Every day thousands of cancer patients need a ride to treatment, but some may not have a way to get there. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. Call 1-800-227-2345 for more information.

Volunteer with your group, school, club, team or company to make a meal at Hope Lodge in Boston. This is a “home away from home” for patients traveling more than 40 miles to their outpatient treatments. There is no charge to stay at Hope Lodge, for either the patient or his or her caregivers.

The AstraZeneca Hope Lodge Center in Boston allows patients to focus on their recovery by providing: 40 private patient suites, each with a sitting room, bathroom, and bedroom with two beds; Common areas including a library, courtyards, and a meal preparation and dining area; Transportation to treatment; The on-site resources of an American Cancer Society Quality of Life Center.

In comfortable surroundings abutting Boston’s famed Emerald Necklace network of parks, patients and caregivers can discuss their experiences, share stories, eat meals together and draw strength from one another.

For many, treatment at medical centers in Boston offers the greatest hope of beating their cancer. However, we know that the cost of traveling far from home and then facing the expense of hotels, meals and transportation, can make that option prohibitive for many. The AstraZeneca Hope Lodge provides approximately 13,000 nights of free lodging to cancer patients every year. A typical guest spends six weeks at the lodge, saving more than $6,000.

Since its opening in November 2008, the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge Center in Boston has provided over 94,000 nights of free lodging to 2,850 cancer patients from 48 states and 15 countries, saving them more than $17 million in housing costs.

For information about volunteering in the local Bedford office of the American Cancer Society, call 471-4148.

