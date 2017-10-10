Making Strides: Let’s Hear it for the Girls fundraises with creativity, passion

Let's Hear it for the Girls team photo. Courtesy

On Sunday, the team of Let’s Hear it for the Girls will mark its ninth year of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The team is captained by Pat Powers and Paula Roberge of Thornton. Over the course of eight years, the team has raised over $200,000 for the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research and programs. The secret to their fundraising success is that they keep changing things up. The FUN-raising efforts have included yard sales, cocktails parties they call “Raise a Glass for the Cure,” and golf tournaments. Their last golf tournament in 2015 raised $15,000 of the $43,000 they raised that year.

Individual members of the team have also used their culinary skills to solicit donations. One member bakes homemade bread and offers loaves to his fellow employees for a $25 donation; for a donation of $50 or more, he offers bread baking lessons!

Kathy Moreschi of Quincy Mass., bakes gourmet macaroon cookies and offers her “Cookies for the Cure” at $20 per dozen. In one season she raised over $2,000 from her cookie sales.

This year’s team has 28 members. They represent Waterville Valley, Campton and Thornton for the Northern component, six members from Dover, Mass., and eight members from Quincy, Mass.

On Sept. 8, the Quincy Connection, led by Moreschi and Ann Marie Glynn, held a “Power of Pink” night at the local VFW Post. One hundred members of the community came out to support the cause. With over 19 fabulous gift baskets to bid on and 20 gift certificates, donated by local businesses, raffle tickets sales soared. A local DJ who donated his time provided music to enhance the party atmosphere. When all was said and done, $4,700 was raised.

On Sunday, Let’s Hear it for the Girls will gather on Memorial Field with hopes of achieving their ambitious goal of raising $25,000 in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the Concord walk. They will have six breast cancer survivors and thrivers in their midst, who are grateful for the American Cancer Society’s efforts.

Let’s Hear It For the Girls is the top fundraising team in New Hampshire.

Related Posts