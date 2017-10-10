Making Strides: Everyone has a story behind why they walk

Debbie Brown. Courtesy Sabrina Carley. Courtesy Samantha Laliberte, Skylar Young and Rebecca Marquis. Courtesy Angie Cummings. Courtesy Amy and Rick Demmons. Courtesy Edie Hamilton, right, with her mom. Courtesy Catherine Harrison, right, with her daughter. Courtesy Team JFJJ members, from left: Judy Kenison, Abigail Corbett, Brittany Fisher, Kristen Kenison, Michael Kenison, and Damon Corbett. Courtesy Katherine Martin. Courtesy Suzy Seagroves. Courtesy Shelby Smith, right, with her mom Tina. Courtesy St. Paul’s School Students. Courtesy Lisa Wickman. Courtesy Donna Wilbur, Pauline Steinmetz and Patty Labrie. Courtesy

Shelby Smith

Individual Walker

Why do I make strides?

I make strides to make a difference! I have been making strides for 10 years and will continue to make strides for the next 10 years and more until a cure is found. I make strides to honor survivors and to remember those who have been lost. I make strides so that one day we can all join together in a sea of pink once more to celebrate a cure!

Angie Cummings

Team: Hakuna Ma Ta Ta’s

What’s Your Why?

Because we have a mom, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, a grammie, a niece, an oma, a friend. We want to make a difference in the fight to end breast cancer.

Debbie Brown

Volunteer Director of Administration

What’s Your Why?

Because thanks to the fundraising successes we’ve had in the Concord community over the past 25 years, we’ve seen more improvements in treatment and early detection which leads to more and more women and men surviving breast cancer. New technological and research breakthroughs offer so much hope for the future and they would not be possible without the dollars raised right here in our community for the American Cancer Society.

Catherine Harrison

Team: Dartmouth-Hitchcock & NCCC

What’s Your Why?

My first Making Strides walk was the day before my lumpectomy. It was an inspiring, fortifying and truly empowering experience. After having surgery and radiation I was considered cured, but on Jan. 3, 2017, after being 19 years cancer free, I received another breast cancer diagnosis.

In March of this year, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy. As scary as it was, I considered myself then — and now — to be very lucky. This disease took my breasts but not my life.

My daughter is pictured here. She is my love, my heart, my life. In addition to my beautiful girl, I also have two nieces. All three are young women now. I want to protect them. What woman wouldn’t do everything in her power to protect the people she loves? This feels like a race with time. Can we beat breast cancer down before it beats us? I think it will happen. I want it to happen. I hope it will happen.

Most of you have been touched by breast cancer either by knowing co-workers or friends or having family who have been diagnosed. Some of you have personally been diagnosed. My mother, my aunt, my best friend and my sister have also had breast cancer.

My personal struggle with breast cancer started 19 years ago and ended after my final surgery this year. I will always feel committed to fighting against breast cancer for all those woman (and men) who are battling the disease now, have battled it in the past, will be diagnosed in the future as well as those who have already succumbed to the disease.

Samantha Laliberte, Skylar Young, Rebecca Marquis

Team: The Tooth Fairies of Concord Pediatric Dentistry

What’s Your Why?

We as a team Make Strides Against Breast Cancer because many of us have been affected by it. We look forward to helping raise awareness for the cause and create more birthdays in the world every year. We truly believe there is hope for a cure. The Tooth Fairies of Concord Pediatric Dentistry have been making strides for 18 years!

Katherine Martin

Team: Hoof’n for Hooters

What’s Your Why?

Seven years ago my dad’s girlfriend told us she used to have breast cancer. Her family set up a team in her honor – and every woman out there. Their team is called Sisters Supporting Sisters.

Hoof’n for Hooters was my dad’s team and when he passed, I wanted to take it over. This year will be my seventh year of friendly family competition.

Sabrina Carley

Team: Gertie’s Gang

What’s Your Why?

15 years ago, when my Memé was first diagnosed, I joined my sister in Concord’s Making Strides.

As I soaked in the atmosphere of the day’s event, I knew then this was my passion. Eight years ago my family was forever changed when Memé lost her battle. From that day forth Gertie’s Gang was born. Love and miss you Memé!

Suzy Seagroves

Team: The Brady Bunch

What’s Your Why?

I have been organizing The Brady Bunch for almost 15 years.

I signed up the team this year then got diagnosed with breast cancer. It really helped recruitment.

I am blessed to have The Brady Bunch show me love and support. The sea of pink is my favorite, I plan to really enjoy it this year.

St. Paul’s School

Corporate and In-Kind Sponsor

What’s Your Why?

St. Paul’s School is proud to continue our tradition of support for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

As part of the Concord community, it is meaningful to participate with our team, with our sponsorship and with our in-kind donations. Our student’s energy for the American Cancer Society is contagious!

Lisa Wickman

Team: The Globe Striders

What’s Your Why?

This is my pink boa. I wear it to every Breast Cancer Fundraising Event.

I do not have cancer. I don’t plan on having cancer. None of us do.

I’m a healthy, emotional, 58-year-young woman, which gives me about 25-30 years before I go visit with those I love who have lost their battle with cancer.

My goal is to see cancer cured within my lifetime. I can’t do it alone; that’s why I’m here today, with you – wearing my pink boa.

Donna Wilbur

Team: Healing Hearts, Volunteer Director of Survivorship

What’s Your Why?

I Make Strides because I sincerely believe in the mission of the American Cancer Society. I know how fragile life can be and I am passionate in my desire to make a difference.

I believe the funds we raise here in Concord will impact many – by providing guidance and support to families and those traveling this difficult journey; and by funding research scientists who every day are making progress in the fight to end cancer.

Healing Hearts is a team of cancer survivors and their families. We celebrate our survivorship and embrace the spirit and camaraderie of the day – Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Edie Hamilton

Team: Lotus Blossoms

What’s Your Why?

Two weeks after my mother received a double mastectomy we were celebrating her courage, fight and triumph on the top of Mount Tecumseh.

My mother’s constant positivity and fighting spirit continue to inspire me to fight for a cure.

I continue to participate in and support Making Strides so one day daughters will never have to fear for the life of their mothers.

My mother’s perseverance and positivity through her fight has taught me so much about being a strong women and pursuing my dreams without any fear! I continue to be inspired by the strong men and women that fight to cure cancer, together we can conquer the highest mountain!

Judy Kenison and Brittany Fisher

Team: JFJJ

What’s Your Why?

Team JFJJ, on the 25th anniversary of Making Strides in Concord, proudly represents with 25 team members! We all have our own reason for Making Strides, but our overall goal is to come together to bring smiles to the faces of those who need it most. Our community has been extremely resilient in the face of overwhelming hardships this year, and our team hopes to shed light on the strength that comes from the good-hearted people that surround and support us.

Our team itself represents resiliency, led by the matriarch of Team JFJJ, Judy Kenison. We grandkids like to call her Gran. She is Grantastic, loving, selfless, amazing, and thoughtful. She is why we Make Strides every year and have done so our entire lives. She is why we wear those special letters “JFJJ” on our backs. But best of all, she is why we are the people we are today. Happy 15th Survivor Anniversary, Gran! We love you!

Amy Demmons

Team: ESLC-Every Step Limits Cancer

What’s Your Why?

Because I can! Since overcoming breast cancer three years ago, the desire to support and encourage those who are going through cancer diagnosis and treatment has only increased.

I am thankful to have the ability to participate in the Making Strides walk. I am hopeful that the combined efforts of all Making Strides will improve the lives of those yet to be diagnosed as research leads to improved treatment options and perhaps even a cure for cancer.

