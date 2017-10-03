The N.H. State Library was just featured on ‘Jeopardy’

The N.H. State Library was a featured question on Jeopardy last week. Courtesy

We all think that Concord is a pretty great place to live, work and play. And apparently so do the powers that be at Jeopardy. Yes, that Jeopardy.

The city just turned 250 years old back in 2015, but it’s not the oldest piece of the state capital puzzle.

Did you know that the New Hampshire State Library is celebrating 300 years of existence this year? Well, if you did, then you would have been in line to earn $800 on the legendary game show – if you have a fast buzzer finger, that is.

Last Monday, the state library was featured on the show under the category Librarians. It was a first-round clue worth the second-most amount of money.

It was answered correctly on the first try, so either the contestant really likes libraries and librarians, knows a lot about New Hampshire or just has incredible luck.

And a little insight into the world of Jeopardy clues – these things don’t just happen overnight.

The process began all the way back in April when show representatives called State Librarian Michael York to speak with him and form the question.

We’ll let you know if we get a call anytime soon.

