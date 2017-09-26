Food Snob: We stopped by Red Arrow Diner to try a slice of their famous apple pie

Since this is the Apples Issue, we had to try some apple pie. Since the Red Arrow Diner is known for their pies, among many other things, we stopped by and ordered a slice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, and man was it good. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We’ve been to the Red Arrow Diner before – we stopped by when they first opened to grab a late-night dinner to cap off a night out.

This time, we wanted to try something sweet. Since this is the Apples Issue and since diners are known for offering the American classic dessert of apple pie, we went by to try a slice.

Red Arrow Diner always has lots of pies on hand – they make them all from scratch right there at the restaurant – and they sell them by the slice. We called around a bunch of places looking for apple pie by the slice, but Red Arrow was the only place we could find that consistently offers it.

When we ordered, the waitress asked if we wanted any whipped cream or ice cream with it, so we opted for the scoop of vanilla. There was also an option to have the slice heated up, which we also took them up on –few things in life are better than a warm slice of apple pie with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

After waiting for what felt like an eternity but was really about 2 minutes, our dessert was served, steaming hot.

For the first bite, we went for some pure apple – plenty of pieces had poured out of the slice. They were a little firmer than we were expecting, but it was a pleasant texture. The apple goo wasn’t overly sweet, which allowed the apple taste to really come through.

The next bite included some crust and just a little dribble of the melted vanilla. The crust was hearty and definitely had that homemade feel to it. You can tell there’s plenty of shortening or oil in this crust.

The next bite included a hefty portion of the ice cream, which added a nice element of extreme cold to counteract the warmth of the pie. This bite was fantastic, as the apples, goo, crust and ice cream all blended together to produce a sweet and satisfying flavor that hits the spot in any situation.

Anybody who likes apple pie – and who doesn’t? – owes it to themselves to get over to Red Arrow and try a slice of theirs. The best part is that they’re open 24/7, seven days a week, so you can stop in at 3 a.m. on a Sunday if you want and get your fix, which you should.

