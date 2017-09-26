Three new concert series starting up for fall

The changing of the seasons tends to bring other changes, too. A notable one is concert series.

While the summer is dominated by outdoor shows and festivals, it can be tougher to find things like that when the weather gets cooler. Sure enough, though, there are still plenty of regular series that run all through the fall and into the winter and beyond in some cases.

Here’s a sneak peek at three concert series that are kicking off for the fall season.

Keiser Concert Series

The Keiser Concert Series is a yearlong season of live music at St. Paul’s School that is free and open to the public. It’s actually a unique cultural resource that many may not be aware of.

The 20-date season opens Thursday at the Chapel of St. Peter and St. Paul with the school’s Madrigal Singers performing “A Perfect End: Compline & Organ Music,” a traditional end-of-the-day service in the Episcopal tradition. It is part of the Episcopal tradition, but it has some secular appeal.

There is also a fun Harry Potter-themed Compline when the school choir will chant the music from the films.

The series not only showcases the talents of the school’s chapel choir, which toured England last spring, but of visiting musicians from around the globe. Highlights for the season include “A Perfect End: A Harry Potter Compline – Chant Meets Hollywood” on Oct. 26; Rebel, an ensemble for baroque music featuring renowned Russian-American soprano Yulia van Doren, on Oct. 29; The Steinberg Duo, featuring violin and piano, on Jan. 19; and “The Raven Consort: The Lighter Side of White,” with music composed by Director of Chapel Music Nicholas White, on April 13.

“We hope that many people will come to our beautiful chapel and join us for these wonderful performances. Everyone is welcome,” said White, who recently stepped down as music director of the Boston Cecilia.

Adding to the ambiance of the school’s chapel is the Knox Memorial Organ, the largest in New Hampshire. The instrument comprises 5,000 pipes and is brought to life by White and Associate Director of Chapel Music and Concord native Mary Dolch during Evensong, Compline and other performances.

Admission is free, and all performances are open to the public. To view the full season, visit sps.edu/keiser.

Music Out of the Box concert series

An eclectic series of music concerts will launch at Hatbox Theatre this Thursday with a showcase providing a sample of all of the acts coming over the course of the year.

Called Music Out of the Box, the concerts will be held once a month on Thursdays (except the week of Thanksgiving, when the concert will be on a Friday) from September through August 2018 and feature acts from many genres, including jazz, classical, pop, soul, world music and country.

The show, starting at 7:30 p.m., will feature performances by the Jonathan Lorentz Quartet, Frank Wallace, Mark Shilansky with Fugue Mill, David Ross, Trade, Adam Levin, Danika & Jeb, Decatur Creek/Bradford Bog People, Randy Armstrong, Ryan Ordway and Santa Croce.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $14 for students, seniors and members and $12 for senior members.

For more info, go to hatboxnh.com.

Concord Community Concert Association

The Concord Community Concert Association is excited to celebrate its 87th year of “making world-class music affordable and accessible to the communities of the Capital region” with another season of family-friendly musical fun.

The season has five shows in total, with the first one being “Great Scott: A Joplin Centennial Celebration” this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, featuring acclaimed pianist Richard Dowling performing Joplin’s wide repertoire (53 works).

Tickets are available at Gibson’s Bookstore and the UPS Store. For more info, go to concordcommunityconcerts.org or call 344-4747.

