Summer Lake, Molly Wensberg. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff American Landscape 2017, Derrick Te Paske. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Prickle, Derrick Te Paske. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Deep Blue: Star Field, Derrick Te Paske. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Green Sweep, Molly Wensberg. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Take Me Away, Molly Wensberg. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Late Afternoon on Mackerel Cover, Becky Darling. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Approaching Storm, Jericho Bay, Becky Darling. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Garden Cove, Swans Island, Becky Darling. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

McGowan Fine Art is moving from its Hills Avenue location soon, but there’s one final show you need to see featuring Becky Darling, Derrick Te Paske and Molly Wensberg, which will be on display through Oct. 26.

