Apple cider doughnuts are a fall favorite

Lin Moulton rolls the apple cider doughnuts in the cinnamon and sugar mixture at Carter Hill Orchard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Don't you just want to eat all of these apple cider doughnuts? TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Apple cider doughnuts fresh out of the fryer. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Mark 5 can make 59 dozen doughnuts in an hour. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff The Mark 5 will even flip your doughnuts half way through the cooking process. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff All you do is put the dough in, and the machine does the rest. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Carter Hill Orchard owner Rob Larocque mixes up a batch of apple cider doughnuts. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff That's going to become a lot of apple cider doughnuts. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

One of our favorite parts of fall is getting a freshly made batch of apple cider doughnuts and trying to make them last at least until we get home. Trust us, it’s harder than it sounds.

That soft and warm apple flavored doughnut fresh out of the fryer, covered in cinnamon and sugar – there’s not much that beats that combination.

And Carter Hill Orchard is the place in Concord to find them. You might just have to wait a few minutes if you make a trip up there on the weekend because those tasty little circles are in high demand.

How much demand? Well, to put it into perspective, two weekends ago they went through 17, 50-pound bags of the Bake ‘n Joy apple cinnamon nugget bakery mix. There’s roughly 10 batches per bag, with each batch making about 80 doughnuts. That’s a lot of doughnuts being made, which is why they have four people dedicated to doughnuts on the weekend. There will be one person mixing dough and frying at each station, while the other two sugar and bag them.

Batches are made with five pounds of mix, which actually has little pieces of apples in it, along with a two-pint mixture of water and apple cider. The fresh cider doesn’t make a huge taste difference, but it can’t hurt to add a little extra apple.

The doughnuts are fried at about 390 degrees for 95 seconds, which is about the time it takes us to polish off a half dozen. The fryers will even flip the doughnuts midway through the cooking process.

It will cost you $4.25 for six or buy one for 75 cents.

Carter Hill makes its doughnuts beginning in August right through when the farmstand closes in December.

If you’ve never had one (or six), its a fall tradition you should add to your list.

