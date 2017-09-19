Wicked FIT Run, Making Strides, Halloween Howl among Concord’s fall highlights

Hundreds of families celebrate Halloween Howl by trick-or-treating at businesses in downtown Concord on Friday, October 25, 2013. (WILL PARSON / Monitor staff) Will Parson Marnie Verville, 85, of Concord, high-fives Concord girl scout Abby Shagena, 10, near the finish line at Memorial Field. Verville has been a breast cancer survivor for two years, but has been walking annually for six years. Over 5,000 participants walked 2.5 and 5-mile routes starting at Memorial Field during Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Concord on Sunday, October 20, 2013. The event raised $588,567 for the American Cancer Society, according to publicity co-director Kimberly Laro. (WILL PARSON / Monitor staff) Will Parson

Since this is the Fall Guide, we’d be remiss if we didn’t give you a good idea of what’s going on around here this fall.

While there are many pages full of events taking place all over the state, we didn’t want our home city to feel left out or slighted, so we made a whole separate spread of events happening here in the capital city.

Here’s a roundup of some of the city’s main attractions coming this fall:

Sept. 22

The Health Club of Concord is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair in its 70,000-square-foot facility at 10 Garvins Falls Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be local vendors offering promotions, seminars, raffles and demonstrations. Holistic doctors will be available to address your health concerns and provide you alternative ways to improve your health and well being.

For more information, contact Frances at membershipinfo@healthclubofconcord.com or 224-7787.

Oct. 15

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer. Making Strides of Concord reflects its own community.

Come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from breast cancer. Celebrate your shared efforts. Inspire each other to carry on. And take comfort in the knowledge that because of your dedication, no one walks alone.

Concord’s walk will take place at Memorial Field, with registration starting at 11 a.m. and the walk starting at 1 p.m.

If you have registered online, check-in is simple. You should have received an email with you check-in ID before the walk. Print it out and bring it to the check-in tent along with any donations on the day of the walk. If you have not registered online, come to the check-in area at the event to complete a paper registration form. Turn in your completed form along with any donations.

The opening ceremony will start at 12:45 p.m. Out of respect for the survivors, please refrain from leaving the field until the survivors have completed the “Survivor Procession” and have re-connected with their loved ones on the field. When we all walk together, it makes for a powerful display of unity in the fight against breast cancer.

After the walk, enjoy a selection of refreshments generously donated by local businesses.

The closing ceremony will include a sincere thank-you, recognition of Pacesetters, who are individuals who have raised over $2,500, and Pacesetter Teams, teams that raise $25,000 or more.

As of press time, more than $86,000 had already been raised, making the goal of $500,000 very reachable.

To learn more about Making Strides of Concord or for other information, call 1-800-227-2345.

Oct. 20

Check out another great year of New Hampshire Audubon’s Enchanted Forest, featuring new skits, more indoor activities, extra pumpkins and, as always, enchanting fun. The event will take place from 5 to 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 at the Audubon’s McLane Center.

This is a family-friendly event for ages 4 and up and is not intended to be scary. Scout and youth groups are also invited.

Follow the enchanted trail into the nighttime forest (early tours are during the daylight, later tours are on dark trails in the woods, illuminated by real jack-o-lanterns). Encounter larger-than-life creatures and characters as they present skits about mysterious activities in nature. Gather around a campfire for engaging stories.

The trail tour lasts about an hour. Come before your scheduled tour and/or stay later to enjoy new indoor activities, live animals, face painting, seasonal games, a raffle and refreshments.

This is a rain-or-shine event – skit sites are covered and indoor options are available for severe weather.

Registration is $6.50 for members, $9.50 for nonmembers. Register online at nhaudubon.org. Group rates available for scout and youth groups. Preregistration for a specific day and time slot is required.

Call 224-9909 for questions or email rsmith@nhaudubon.org. This popular event sells out, so sign up early for your preferred time slot.

Oct. 21

Join Granite State Independent Living for a one-day scavenger hunt through downtown Concord – the Haunted Hunt – from noon to 5 p.m.

Team up with your friends and family as you solve clues, take selfies and earn points. Dress up and harness your inner Halloween hero for superhuman speed and you might just find yourself in the running for group and individual costume contests.

Registration is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Children under 5 are free when accompanied by a registered adult. Online registration closes at noon on Oct. 13.

Visit Granite State Independent Living’s website (gsil.org/hunt) or call them at 228-9680 for more information and to register.

Oct. 22

The Granite State 10 Miler and Martian Party is a 10-mile road race that takes runners along a challenging yet beautiful course during fall foliage in Concord. You will run along a paved bike path, past parks and forested trails, through gorgeous views of rivers and working farms, and all the while being cheered along by an entire community that embraces outdoor endurance sports.

The race is hosted each year by the Granite State Racing Team to raise money for the Central New Hampshire Boys & Girls Club, the NHTI track team and to support the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. All runners and spectators alike are encouraged to dress up as Martians to receive discounts to the museum.

Meet at the Discovery Center ahead of the 9 a.m. start time. Registration is $40 per person and can be completed at gs10miler.com.

Oct. 27

Halloween Howl is downtown Concord’s big night of trick-or-treating and family fun.

North Main Street will be closed down for the night, and most downtown businesses will have their doors open to welcome trick-or-treaters and give out candy.

The Concord Family YMCA will run a haunted bus, and other tricks and treats are in store for what is always a fun event.

Oct. 28

In 2017, the Wicked FIT Run will not only be back in Concord for the sixth annual race, but it’s expanding with a new race in Wolfeboro. We’ll focus on the Concord run, though.

Put on your best costume and join Families in Transition for this spooktacular day of family fun. The friendly, costume-themed 5k run/walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Rollins Park.

By creating a team, running in the race and/or sponsoring the event or a participant, you will support Families in Transition’s efforts of providing a home and hope for homeless families and individuals in Concord, Manchester and Dover.

Online registration is open now and closes Oct. 25. Early-bird prices are $25 for individuals 20 and older, $15 for ages 11 to 19 and free for kids 10 and under.

Day-of registration prices are $30 for individuals ages 20 and up, $20 for ages 11 to 19 and free for kids 10 and under. The first 400 people to register will get a shirt!

Go to fitnh.org/wickedfitrun for more info.

