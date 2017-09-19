We stopped by Everett Arena to see how they install the ice

Brent Beyor (wearing hat) and Mike South (in shorts and a T-shirt) had their work cut out for them at Everett Arena last Thursday. One of the true signs of the end of summer is when the arena transitions from an event space back to a hockey rink, and there's a lot of work that goes into it. We watched as the guys sprayed water, ran yarn from one side of the rink to the other, took lots of measurements, traced some shapes and painted the ice to get it ready for skating, which began Monday. JON BODELL / Insider staff

