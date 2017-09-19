We stopped by Everett Arena to see how they install the ice

Brent Beyor (wearing hat) and Mike South (in shorts and a T-shirt) had their work cut out for them at Everett Arena last Thursday. One of the true signs of the end of summer is when the arena transitions from an event space back to a hockey rink, and there's a lot of work that goes into it. We watched as the guys sprayed water, ran yarn from one side of the rink to the other, took lots of measurements, traced some shapes and painted the ice to get it ready for skating, which began Monday. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Ever wonder how they get big logos on the ice? Unlike most of the color you see on the hockey rink surface, the logos are not painted. They come on these mesh screens, which are placed right on the ice and frozen in place. JON BODELL / Insider staff