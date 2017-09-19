We found this perfect signs-of-fall photo on Instagram

With this being the Fall Guide issue, we figured we’d take to Instagram to see if anybody was posting fallish pictures yet. Since it’s still technically summer for a few more days, we could understand if everybody was still holding onto that dream, but, alas, we did find a perfect photo for this issue. Instagram user @jankytownproductions posted this shot of a barrel of pumpkins at Dimond Hill Farm, and even started the caption with “signs of fall.” It’s almost like they knew what we were up to. Instagram user @jankytownproductions

Have you taken a cool shot somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #ConcordNH so we can find it. If it really blows our mind, we might just run it in an upcoming issue of the Insider.

