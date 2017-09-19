We found this perfect signs-of-fall photo on Instagram

By - Sep 19, 2017 | 0 comments

With this being the Fall Guide issue, we figured we’d take to Instagram to see if anybody was posting fallish pictures yet. Since it’s still technically summer for a few more days, we could understand if everybody was still holding onto that dream, but, alas, we did find a perfect photo for this issue. Instagram user @jankytownproductions posted this shot of a barrel of pumpkins at Dimond Hill Farm, and even started the caption with “signs of fall.” It’s almost like they knew what we were up to. Instagram user @jankytownproductions
With this being the Fall Guide issue, we figured we’d take to Instagram to see if anybody was posting fallish pictures yet. Since it’s still technically summer for a few more days, we could understand if everybody was still holding onto that dream, but, alas, we did find a perfect photo for this issue. Instagram user @jankytownproductions posted this shot of a barrel of pumpkins at Dimond Hill Farm, and even started the caption with “signs of fall.” It’s almost like they knew what we were up to. Instagram user @jankytownproductions

With this being the Fall Guide issue, we figured we’d take to Instagram to see if anybody was posting fallish pictures yet. Since it’s still technically summer for a few more days, we could understand if everybody was still holding onto that dream, but, alas, we did find a perfect photo for this issue. Instagram user @jankytownproductions posted this shot of a barrel of pumpkins at Dimond Hill Farm, and even started the caption with “signs of fall.” It’s almost like they knew what we were up to.

Have you taken a cool shot somewhere around Concord? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #ConcordNH so we can find it. If it really blows our mind, we might just run it in an upcoming issue of the Insider.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2015 The Concord Insider