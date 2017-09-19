Get out there and have your best fall ever

Carved pumpkins line both sides of Canal Street as preparations for the 2016 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival continue in Laconia on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 photo, Eric Ludlam, from Framingham, Mass. pulls the trigger on his pumpkin thrower "Mista Ballista" in Loudon, N.H. A design from a 400 BC rock thrower tosses a pumpkin more than 1,000 feet. Sixteen teams competed over the weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the longest pumpkin toss. (AP Photo/Jim Cole) Jim Cole

As you’ll soon see over the next bunch of pages, we found all kinds of great happening coming up over the next few months – both in Concord and around the state.

Fall is a great time to get outside and enjoy a crisp day with the family, your significant other or a group of friends. Heck, you can even go enjoy fall fun by yourself if you’re so inclined.

And since there’s so much to do, we figured why not come up with a list of great things to get out and see.

But don’t take this as the only events and happenings to check out because as we all know, people’s ideas of what is fun and what isn’t can be very different.

So use this as a starting point, and then get out there and have some fun – because that is really what this is all about.

Harvest Moon and NatureFest

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and Little Nature Museum in Warner will celebrate the fall harvest with a day of nature and Native American-themed craft demonstrations, nature presentations, hands-on activities, drumming and Native American foods this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can join in as they demonstrate how to burn a dugout canoe, learn about beekeeping and take a nature walk in the Medicine Woods.

Visitors can stroll through the arboretum, explore a teepee and wigwam, and tour two museums. Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and the Little Nature Museum will provide free tours with paid Harvest Moon admission.

And there’s lots more happening, so check out indianmuseum.org for all the info about the day.

Pumpkin Festivals

Who knew that looking at pumpkins for an entire day/weekend would be something people flock to?

But as you can see it absolutely is, and you should be one of those people.

The N.H. Pumpkin Festival will take over downtown Laconia for not one, but two days, Oct. 13 to 14 .

There will be more than 20,000 jack-o-lanterns, food and craft vendors, live bands, a beer garden, carnival rides, kids games and much more.

Hours are 4 to 8 p. m. on Oct. 13, and noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14.

It’s free to attend, but bring your wallet because food and other stuff will cost you some dough. Visit nhpumpkinfestival.com for more.

Not to be out done, Milford is celebrating its 28th annual pumpkin festival, Oct. 6 to 8.

That’s three days of pumpkin fun with venues all over the downtown area – and lots of pumpkins.

There will be music, the giant pumpkin weigh in, a haunted trail, talent show and lots of food. Visit milfordpumpkinfestival.org for more.

And we heard through the grapevine that there’s a chance Keene will bring back it’s traditional event – on a smaller scale minus the riots – with a costume parade, pumpkin bowling and live entertainment.

It’s tentatively scheduled for Oct. 29. For more, visit pumpkinfestival.org.

Foliage lake cruises

Enjoy the foliage during a scenic cruise aboard the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.

If you’ve never seen the lake in all its fall glory, it glows during the foliage season, so sit back, relax and enjoy a 2.5-hour cruise that can also included Sunday brunch or dinner.

For pricing and times, visit cruisenh.com/ FallFoliageCruisesDay.php.

Return of the Pumpkin People

This self guided tour of more than 80 properties in Jackson is a premiere fall event.

It runs from Oct. 1 to 31, although properties can not guarantee that their displays will show well throughout the entire 31 days.

So get your official Return of the Pumpkin People maps ready and enjoy the tour any time you decide to go. Only in the Jackson Area and Conway Areas of New Hampshire will you see live Pumpkin Faced People doing things you never thought possible: cooking, frightening you, taking photos of you, just staring from a tree, rocking, talking, driving, being tall, short, chunky, skinny, eating, skiing, running, diving, singing and so much more.

You can also check out the All Things Pumpkin Festival as part of the month-long celebration up north, Oct. 20 to 22, with pumpkin carving, horse-drawn sleigh rides and pumpkin tours.

Warner Fall Festival

The 70th Annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival, whose layout is based around Main Street in Warner, will be held Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 6 to 8.

Three days of events include a full lineup of open-air concerts, two parades, a 5-mile road race, kids’ fun run and dance party, oxen and woodsmen’s contests, fresh lobster and chicken BBQ, amusement rides, street performers, and a host of artisans, farmer’s market, and food vendors.

For more, go to wfff.org.

Extreme chunkin’

On Oct. 14 to 15, teams from all across the country will battle it out for the chance to be called the best pumpkin thrower – well, maybe ever.

Teams will use trebuchets, catapults and air cannons to launch pumpkins and other extreme items all over New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

To add to the fun, there will be lots of harvest festival activities, like pumpkin carving, face painting and much more.

Visit nhms.com/events/ extreme-chunkin.

