Fall fun is waiting for you all over the state

Sept. 21 Welcome Week Manchester

In honor of Welcoming Week, an annual celebration that invites communities across America to bring immigrants and U.S.-born residents together, The Currier Museum is offering an afternoon of art making, history and fun. Join us for a unique art activity that relates to the collection, take a tour that explores works of art with New Hampshire connections and fuel your body with light snacks and coffee from our Winter Garden Cafe. Admission to the museum will be free for all from 3 to 5 p.m. and food will be available for purchase. Cost: Free. Location: 150 Ash St., Manchester. More info: 669-6144.

Sept. 23 Art Jam Bridge Fest

As their slogan says, “This ain’t your grandmother’s art in the park.” This brand-new arts fest focuses on out-of-the-box art, including a graffiti art mural that will be created live during the fest and a sidewalk chalk art fest put on by the New Hampshire Institute of Art. The day also features live music and food trucks, and, best of all, it’s for a good cause: Proceeds benefit local groups helping to combat the state’s opioid crisis. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $10. Location: Bridge Street, Manchester. More info: artjambridgefest.com.

Fairy House Tour

This annual event will be held in Portsmouth’s historic South End on the grounds of the Governor John Langdon House, Strawbery Banke Museum, Prescott Park and Peirce Island. More than 200 handcrafted fairy houses made by local artists, florists, garden club members, businesses, families and local school children will be on display, including 10 select fairy houses built by creative professionals and judged by a panel of three judges, including Fairy Houses Series Author/Illustrator Tracy Kane. Also held on Sept. 24. 11 a.m. Cost: $25 per family, $12 per adult, $8 per senior and $4 per child ages 3-12 . Location: 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. More info: prescottpark.org/event/ 13th-annual-fairy-house-tour.

Harvest Festival

Come celebrate agricultural life and the crafts, trades, traditions and pastimes that accompany it. There will be seasonal festivities, down-home foods and old-time fun for all generations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $10, $5 for ages 5 to 10, under 4 are free. Location: Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, 58 Cleveland Hill Road, Tamwoth Village. More info: remickmuseum.org/ events/Harvest-Festival.

Fall Festival &Nature Art Show

Beaver Brook Association invites the public to its 37th annual Fall Festival & Nature Art Show. Artwork by dozens of regional artists will be on display at Maple Hill Farm.

The fall festival is the signature annual event of Beaver Brook Association and in addition to the fabulous display of artwork, there will be activities of interest for all age groups. These include nature crafts for children, animal presentations from Wingmasters, Eyes on Owls, Wildlife Encounters and Carriage Shack petting farm. There will be garden tours, guided hikes, live music, a beekeeping demonstration, homemade food, hot dog roast and more. Also held Sept 24. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: 117 Ridge Road, Hollis. More info: beaverbrook.org.

Schnitzelfest

A day of great German food, beer and entertainment during foliage season in downtown Hillsborough. Authentically prepared schnitzel, sauerkraut, potato salad, breads and desserts are served under the tent. There are also plenty of beer, wine and craft vendors, shopping opportunities, oom-pah music and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Cost: $15 for a meal ticket. Beer tokens are $25. Location: Butler Park, Central Street, Hillsborough. More info: schnitzelfestnh.org/ home.html.

Henniker Brewing Flap Jack Fall Fest

Join Henniker Brewing Co. for its Flap Jack Fall Fest celebrating the release of a brand-new beer in our lineup, Flap Jack, a maple double brown ale brewed with locally sourced maple syrup! Flap Jack will be available for tasters, 4-pack, 16-ounce cans and growlers along with the rest of our lineup. The event will feature brewery tours, beer samples, food trucks, games, live music, local vendors and more! Noon to 4 p.m. Cost: Free admission. Location: 129 Centervale Road, Henniker. More info: hennikerbrewing.com.

Food Truck Festival

UGO Nashua presents the 2nd annual Southern N.H. Food Truck Festival rolling into Holman Stadium featuring 16 New England food trucks, live music and beer tents. Cost: $5, $20 VIP. Location: Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St., Nashua. More info: iugonashua.com/ cpt_event/2nd-annual-southern-nh-food-truck-festival.

Sept. 24 Chowder/Chili Challenge

The Lake Sunapee Chowder/Chili Challenge is a community event sponsored by the Sunapee Parent Teacher Organization. Local restaurants and chowder or chili enthusiasts compete for the title of best chowder/chili around. Parking and shuttle free. Noon to 3 p.m. Cost: $10, kids 12 and under are free. Location: 1 Lake Ave., Sunapee. More info: 763-5453, chowderchallenge.org.

Mutt Strut

Manchester is once again going to the dogs! The 7th annual Mutt Strut is the fall must-attend event for animal lovers. Join for a 1-mile walk/jog around Manchester’s scenic Dorrs Pond at Livingston Park – and bring your dog. There will be vendors offering their services, handmade items and much more. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. All proceeds from the Mutt Strut go directly to benefit the animals in the care of Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $25, walkers under 12 are free as well as any four-legged participants. Location: 156 Hooksett Road, Manchester. More info: manchesteranimalshelter.org, 628-3544.

Sept. 28 Deerfield Fair

This year the iconic Deerfield Fair turns 141 years old. Billed as the state’s oldest family fair, this traditional celebration isn’t one to miss. Highlights include: Miss Deerfield Fair Pageant; horse, oxen and antique tractor pulls; horse ring shows; amusement rides and games; special shows for kids; and strolling performers. Runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 Cost: $10, 12 and under free. Location: Deerfield Fairgrounds, Rt. 43, Deerfield. More info: deerfieldfair.com.

Sept. 29 White Mountain StorytellingFestival

The White Mountain Storytelling Festival is back for its sixth year. This festival provides stories for people of every age. Storytellers bring an exciting festival program to the valley which includes Friday night ghost stories, programs for kids, families and adults all day Saturday and sacred tales Sunday morning. Featured teller is Simon Brooks. White Mountain Storytelling Festival will be held Sept.29 (noon) to Oct. 1 (1 p.m.) Cost: Varies by age and day. Location: Town Square Route 49, Village Road, Waterville Valley. More info: visitwatervillevalley.com.

Sept. 30 Fall Festival

Horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving demonstration and more to celebrate the start of fall in North Conway! Carousel Horse Farm is back for another year of horse-drawn wagon rides during fall festival. Rides are free and begin and end at the parking circle by Timberland and Kay Jewelers. William Janelle joins again this year for a pumpkin carving demonstration. Carol Hanson Art is back to assist kids with pumpkin painting. Purchase a pumpkin for $2 at the event and paint for free. Free hot and cold cider and apples at the event, too. Plus, live music at the gazebo beginning at noon. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Settlers Green, North Conway. More info: settlersgreen.com/calendar/20/353-Fall-Festival, 356-7031.

Rally in the Valley

Join us for the annual Rally in the Valley all-vehicle show, presented by the East Coast Camaro Club. Awards, music, food and a 50/50 raffle. Registration at gate. Rain or shine. Cost: $10 donation. Location: Town Square, Waterville Valley. More info: visitwatervillevalley.com/events/ 2017/9/30/6th-annual-rally-in-the-valley.

Chili Challenge at Waterville Valley

Area restaurants compete in Town Square for the title of the best chili around! Admission fee covers generous samples of every chili and a ballot for voting from noon to 2 p.m. Plus enjoy tastings of local brews and a free outdoor concert. Noon to 4 p.m. Cost: $7.50, $5 for children 12 and under. Location: Town Square, Waterville Valley. More info: visitwatervillevalley.com/ events/2017/9/5/19th-annual-chili-challenge-brews.

New England Roots Festival

The New England Roots Festival will celebrate roots genre music, with acts performing folk, bluegrass, Americana, rhythm & blues and more. This family-friendly and free-to-attend event will be held across multiple venues in downtown Nashua. Join us for great live music, an artists and artisans market, food trucks, live demonstrations and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Main Street, Nashua. More info: downtownnashua.org/nerootsfest.

Monadnock Fall Festival

Celebrate all the great things about the Monadnock Region at the 2017 Monadnock Fall Festival! Enjoy music, an auto show, farmers market, great local food and kid-friendly activities. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Railroad Square, Main Street, Keene. More info: keenemusicfestival.org/mff.

Cardboard Challenge Extravaganza

The cardboard challenge is a global initiative organized by the Imagination Foundation to inspire creativity in children of all ages through free play. Cardboard for building will be provided, bring your imagination. From model fish ladders to arcade games to works of art, show the world what you can make when given recycled materials to work with. 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required. Cost: Free. Location: Amoskeag Fishways, 4 Fletcher St., Manchester. More info: amoskeagfishways.org/ specialevents.html

Oct. 1 New Hampshire Food Truck Festival

While some of New England’s most popular food trucks dish out fan favorites, Redhook Brewery’s ales and beers will be available for sale. There will also be lawn games and live music from The Budds. The food trucks will be serving up everything from gooey grilled cheese to fall-off-the-bone ribs, oyster po’boys, homemade ice cream sandwiches and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Cost: $5 in advance, $10 at gate; VIP $20 in advance, $25 at gate; children 12 and under are free. Location: 1 Redhook Way, Portsmouth. More info: redhook.com/ events/2/2332/4th-annual-food-truck-festival.

Oct. 6 Milford Pumpkin Festival

In its 28th year, the Milford Pumpkin Festival has become one of the most highly anticipated festivals in New England each fall. Traditionally held over Columbus Day Weekend, this three-day festival takes place in historic downtown Milford, on the Oval, the Community House Lawn, Emerson Park and South and Middle streets, Milford Town Hall and the Amato Family Performing Arts Center on Mont Vernon Street. Signature festival events include: The beer and wine tasting tent on Friday night, a spectacular fireworks show, two stages of live music and entertainment all weekend, the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in contest, bounce houses, carnival rides, a scholarship contest, the pumpkin festival talent show, pumpkin painting, the pumpkin catapult, crafters, scarecrow making tent, food, The Haunted Trail, face painting, and more. Friday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free admission. Location: 1 Union Square, Milford. More info: milfordpumpkinfestival.org.

Warner Fall Foliage Festival

Come celebrate rural life and vibrant foliage at a free, family-oriented community festival in the village of Warner. This three-day event (Oct. 6-8) includes a full lineup of open-air concerts, two parades, a 5-mile road race, kids’ fun run and dance party, oxen and woodsmen’s contests, fresh lobster and chicken BBQ, amusement rides, street performers, and artisans, farmer’s market and food vendors. Cost: Free admission. Location: 5 E. Main St., Warner. More info: wfff.org.

Oct. 7 The Children’s Place Orchard Day

There will be games, activities, food, face painting, crafts and more at Apple Hill Farm. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $10 per family. Location: Apple Hill Farm, 580 Mountain Road, Concord. More info: applehillfarmnh.com.

Fairy and Hobbit House Festival

Stroll along a woodland fairy and hobbit house trail past houses created by gardeners, artists and children, and take time to make your own house out of natural materials provided. Vote for your favorite. Tracy Kane, award-winning Fairy Houses author, will greet you and read from her books at noon and 2 p.m. You will be enchanted. Oct. 7-9, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $15, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Location: Bedrock Gardens, 45 High Road, Lee. More info: bedrockgardens.org.

White Mountain Oktoberfest

Get a taste of the Bavarian Alps right at Loon Mountain during White Mountain Oktoberfest, the region’s largest celebration of German food, drink and music. This two-day festival (Oct. 7-8) perfectly coincides with fall foliage season, so you’ll enjoy beer and brats alongside stunning views of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. There will be equally stunning deals on skis, snowboards and other winter gear during our inaugural Loon Mountain Sports Tent Sale. All weekend long, an Oompah band will provide the soundtrack to a stein-hoisting contest, keg toss and kids’ activities – including a root beer keg toss and pumpkin painting. Cost: Free admission, food and drink prices vary. Location: 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. More info: loonmtn.com/experience/ events/white-mountain-oktoberfest.

October Festival

A family fall foliage fun event in the heart of downtown Rochester on Hanson Street and in Central Square. Crafts, arts, demonstrations, food, entertainment, pie eating contest, petting zoo and storytelling, Historical Society museum open, games and other activities. Featured entertainment is Captain Fiddle & The Crawdad Wranglers Cajun Zydeco Band. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Hanson Street/Central Square, Rochester. More info: rochestermainstreet.org/october-festival.html.

Fall Foliage Celebration

To complement the brilliant fall foliage, join Waterville Valley for a weekend of family fun, including free outdoor concerts, merchant tent sales, ski swap, 5K road race, 1.6 K fun run, 10-mile trail race and activities like kid’s games, pumpkin painting and more! Oct. 7-9. Cost: Free admission. Location: Waterville Valley Town Square, Village Road, Waterville Valley. More info: visitwatervillevalley.com/events/2017/ 9/5/fall-foliage-festival.

Fall Festival at Strawbery Banke

The Strawbery Banke offers families a day to discover the past, as the museum supplements its 32 historic buildings, eight heirloom gardens, traditional crafts and costumed role-players with a harvest village including farm animal demonstrations and 20 costumed crafts demonstrators. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $19.50, $9 for children 5 to 17. Location: 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. More info: strawberybanke.org/ events/NH-fall-festival.cfm.

Apple Harvest Day

Apple Harvest Day is a daylong family event featuring 400 crafters, great food, live entertainment and more. The event was first held in 1985 and is now one of the most popular regional festivals. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Central Avenue, Dover. More info: dovernh.org/ apple-harvest-day.

Exeter Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival

With over 120 different beers and ciders on tap and 20 restaurants serving incredible chili, this is a family friendly event you don’t want to miss! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $30. Location: Swazey Parkway, Water Street, Exeter. More info: powderkegbeerfest.com.

Brew Haha Beer Festival

Join Purity Spring Resort for a Brew Ha Ha – a celebration of craft beer, delicious food, live music and fun for the whole family! Close to a dozen breweries onsite. 1 to 6 p.m. Cost: Free admission; food and drink vary. Location: King Pine Ski Area, 1251 Eaton Road, Route 153, Madison. More info: purityspring.com/ brew-ha-ha-festival.

Oct. 9 Fall Festival

Gateway Hills is hosting its 3rd annual fall festival, so stop by with family and friends for a fun-filled day of live music, food and beverages, lawn games, face painting, photo booth, pony rides, petting zoo, Nashua PD K-9 demo and more! Noon to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Research Drive, Nashua. More info: gateway-hills.com/events.

Oct. 13 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival

Formerly known as the Keene Pumpkin Festival, this Halloween get-together, which moved up the road to Laconia a few years ago, boasts 20,000 jack-o-lanterns annually. Browse the racks for ideas for your family’s pumpkin carving this season, take in the Grand Pumpkin Parade or work off all those fall-food calories at the Runaway Pumpkin 5K & 10K. Live bands and performers, beer garden, carnival rides, zip line, climbing wall and bungee jump. Oct. 13, 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 14, noon to 8 p.m. Cost: Free admission. Location: Downtown Laconia. More info: nhpumpkinfestival.com.

Oct. 14 Riverfire

Riverfire burns bigger and brighter every year. There will be a duck race on the Androscoggin River, hayrides, a children’s costume parade and bouncy houses. Stroll on the beautiful River Walk, warmly illuminated with Tiki Torches. The River Walk leads to a wonderful and sometimes eerie display of intricately carved and lighted pumpkins on the walking bridge. Rounding out the evening is a variety of entertainment, food and beverage vendors and the spectacular Riverfire lighting ceremony at dusk! Cost: Free admission; food and beverage vary. Location: Service Credit Union Heritage Park, Berlin. More info: 752-6060.

Vintage Car Show

Visitors can admire automobiles from many eras, meet with the owners and other vintage car enthusiasts, enjoy Shaker Village tours and exhibits, and shop for local handcrafts at the Museum Store. Food truck fare will be available as well as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods at the Shaker Box Lunch & Farm Stand. Rain date is Oct. 15. Cost: Included with admission ($19, $9 ages 6 to 17, children under 5 free). Location: Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury. More info: shakers.org/oct-14th-vintage-car-show.

UNH Ocean Discovery Day

At Ocean Discovery Day, UNH will open the doors of its marine research laboratories to highlight how scientists and students engage with our rich natural resources and utilize our proximity to the ocean for their studies. Join us at the Chase Ocean Engineering Laboratory on the UNH Durham campus and enjoy family-friendly, hands-on demonstrations, tours and talks. Drive mini-ROVs, dissect a squid, and watch animations of whale behavior underwater. Demos and talks on the sounds of the polar ocean, torpedo rays, and other marine topics will be offered, while hands-on activities include marine life touch tanks, fish printing and knot tying. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: 24 Colovos Road, Durham. More info: marine.unh.edu/ ocean-discovery-day-public-open-house-0.

Extreme Chunkin

Teams from all across the country will go the distance in an all-out battle for greatness and the chance to be number one. Teams will use machines such as trebuchets, catapults and air cannons to launch pumpkins and other extreme items. To add to the fun, there will be lots of harvest festival activities which include carnival rides, pumpkin carving, face painting and more. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at gate. Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 Route 106 North, Loudon. More info: nhms.com/ events/extreme-chunkin.

Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Regatta

Charlie Brown may not make an appearance, but at this festival, you’re guaranteed some great pumpkins. Some of the biggest in the world – past pumpkins have tipped the scales at 1,800-plus pounds – compete at the weigh-off, then brave seafarers hit the river in hollowed-out gourds for the always-amusing regatta. Also held Oct. 14, 9 a.m. Cost: Free to attend. Location: Main Street, Goffstown. More info: facebook.com/ goffstownmainstreet.

Oct. 15 Autumn Express

Hosted by the Mt. Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity and Kiwanis clubs, this Notch Train excursion is a fundraiser to benefit local children and families. The train departs Conway Scenic Railroad’s vintage train station in North Conway Village at 11 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Included in the excursion is an hour’s layover at Crawford Station. Passengers are encouraged to get off the train, stretch their legs and explore their beautiful surroundings. Cost: Fares vary; dining car package available. Location: 38 Norcross Circle, North Conway. More info: conwayscenic.com/ events/event/autumn-express.

Oct. 19 Pumpkin Festival

The Bedford Village Inn’s First annual pumpkin festival is a family-friendly celebration of fall and of what is unique about New Hampshire. It is also a celebration of artistry and creativity. Scarecrow and carved or painted pumpkins will be on display in our Grand Falls Garden Oct. 16-19, with voting held all four days leading up to our awards ceremony at 6 p.m. The awards ceremony will feature live entertainment, autumn-themed food and warm cider. Cost: Free. Location: 2 Olde Bedford Way, Bedford. More info: bedfordvillageinn.com/ attractions-en.html.

Oct. 20 Audubon Enchanted Forest

Join us for another great year of the N.H. Audubon’s Enchanted Forest, with new skits, more indoor activities, extra pumpkins and as always – enchanting fun. This is a family friendly event for ages 4 to adult and is not intended to be scary. Follow the enchanted trail into the nighttime forest (early tours are during the daylight, later tours are on dark trails in the woods, illuminated by real jack-o- lanterns). Encounter larger than life creatures and characters as they present skits about mysterious activities in nature. Registration for a specific day and time slot is required. Cost: $9.50, $6.50 for members. Location: 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord. More info: nhaudubon.org/ calendar/enchanted-forest-friday-october-20-2017, 224-9909.

Sculptors/carvers begin working on their pumpkins any time after noon on Oct. 20 and have until 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 to work on their displays. Lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to watch the process, meet the sculptors/carvers and enjoy all the other things going on in Jackson Village Park and the surrounding areas for our 3rd annual “All Things Pumpkin” Festival and Pumpkin Carving Competition. Cost: Free. Location: Jackson Village Park Area, Jackson. More info: jacksonnh.com/event/1303/ NE-Pumpkin-Carving- Competition—Expo.

Halloween Masquerade Ball

Join a boatload of spooky characters on a cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee aboard the M/S Mount Washington. This is the night you can be anybody you wish to be! It is a great Halloween party with the best costumes in all of New Hampshire. Buffet dinner and dancing to live music. Costume competition with prizes completes the night. This cruise is for adults over 21 only. 6 p.m. Cost: $57. Location: Weirs Beach departure. More info: cruisenh.com/HalloweenParty.php.

Haunted Hunt

Join Granite State Independent Living for a one-day scavenger hunt through downtown Concord. Team up with your friends and family as you solve clues, take selfies and earn points. Dress up and harness your inner Halloween hero for superhuman speed and you might just find yourself in the running for our group and individual costume contests. Online registration closes at noon on Oct. 13. Noon to 5 p.m. Cost: $20, $10 per child. Children under 5 are free when accompanied by a registered adult. Location: New Hampshire State House, 107 N. Main St. Concord. More info: gsil.org/hunt.

Wine/Chocolate Fundraiser

Join The Derryfield Country Club and Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter for the 9th annual Wine and Chocolate Fundraiser for a relaxing evening of silent and live auctions, wine and chocolate, all to benefit the animals. All proceeds from this event will be used to provide daily and medical care for the stray and abandoned animals of Manchester. 5:30 p.m. Cost: $30. Location: Derryfield Country Club, 625 Mammoth Road., Manchester. More info: manchesteranimalshelter.org.

Oct. 27 Ghosts on the Banke Family Halloween

Trick-or-Treat safely house to historic house, as long-dead sea captains, 17th century shopkeepers and wayward pirates haunt the streets of Portsmouth’s oldest neighborhood. Jack-o-lanterns light the way to step over the threshold of time and meet the “Ghosts on the Banke.” Discover pirate treasure, visit with the wacky witch, look into the future with guidance from the gypsy fortune teller. Cost: $8, under 1 free. Location: 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. More info: strawberybanke.org/ events/ghosts-on-the-banke.cfm.

Trick-or-Treat at downtown merchants during Intown Concord’s annual Halloween event. North Main Street will be closed for two hours, while children wander around in their costumes as a trial run for the big day. The Concord YMCA will also have a haunted bus. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost: Free. Location: Dowtown Concord, North Main Street. More info: intownconcord.org/ index.php/halloween-howl.

Zombie Walk

Join our local dance students as they cavort through downtown and perform “Thriller” on their way to a bonfire, music and “brains” on the common. Organized by Rochester Main Street, meet at Union Street Parking lot by 6:45 p.m. to march. Drummers, musicians, dirge bands, hearses, and costumed characters, groups are also welcome. Cost: Free. Location: Main Stree, Rochester. More info: rochestermainstreet.org/ trick-or-treat—zombie-walk.html.

Ghost Encounters is an opportunity to experience the other-worldly feel of the 200-year-old historic site on an October evening. Take a ghost tour through Shaker Village and hear about true stories – several in the actual spaces where these events took place. Families of all ages can trick-or-treat-or-create with Halloween-themed activities throughout the village. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume and join in the costume pageant. Prizes will be awarded. Cost: $12, $6 for children 6 to 17. Location: 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury. More info: shakers.org/oct-28-ghost-encounters.

Wicked FIT Run

Grab your running shoes and your favorite costume and come run (or walk) with Families in Transition at its 6th annual Wicked FIT Run. This family-friendly 5K will include a pre-race kids’ course and awards for the most creative costume after the race. The first 400 runners to complete the course will get a free race T-shirt. 9:30 a.m. Cost: $25 for those 20 years and older, $15 for ages 11 through 19, and free for kids 10 and under. Location: Rollins Park, Concord. More info: fitnh.org/wickedfitrun.

Nov. 3 N.H. Coin & Currency Expo

Coins, currency, gold and silver bullion, both U.S. and foreign, over 100 tables and 75 dealers. Special exhibits and guest speakers on Friday and Saturday. Free “Children’s Introduction to Coin Collecting” program, free appraisals, live auction. Come in and buy some coins for your collection, invest in gold or silver bullion, or just come look at the coins that are an important part of our nation’s history. Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $3 per day, $5 for the weekend. Location: Radisson Hotel, 700 Elm St., Manchester. More info: nhcoinexpo.com.

Nov. 4 Children’s Author Festival

The Children’s Author Festival at Strawbery Banke welcomes local children’s book authors and illustrators to read from and sign their books, available for purchase at the event. Games, prizes and book-related activities are all part of the fun. Cost: Free. Location: 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. More info: strawberybanke.org/ events/kids_authors.cfm.

Nov. 5 Octoberfest/Ski & Snowboard Sale

Join the fun at the annual Octoberfest celebration at Pats Peak with live music with King Ludwig’s Bavarian Band, an authentic German omm-pa-pa-Band. Octoberfest also features a German food fest, Harpoon German beer garden, German beer stein sale, sing-a-longs and kids activities. Chair lift rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5 per ride (weather permitting). There will also be a S&W Sports mountain bike tent sale, Henniker Farm and Country Store tent sale, woodsmen show, chainsaw carving show and a N.H. Cowboy Mounted Shooting demo. The Finish Line Ski & Board Shop will have an outside tent sale with deals. Special pricing available on service work in the repair shop. In conjunction with Octoberfest is a ski and snowboard sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. selling new and used equipment and accessories at great prices. Cost: Free admission. Location: 686 Flanders Road, Henniker. More info: patspeak.com/Events/ Octoberfest-Ski-and-Snowboard-Sale.aspx.

