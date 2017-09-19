Author of Ice Bucket Challenge book to speak at Gibson’s

While everyone knows of the Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral craze that swept the nation in summer 2014, too few know the truly inspirational story behind it.

Pete Frates was a man at war with his own body. A man whose love for others was unshakable. A man who refused to fight alone, and in so doing mobilized a global army to combat one of the most devastating diseases on earth: ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

When the disease touched Frates, the former Boston College baseball star turned tragedy into inspiration. Frates’s story is a testament to the power of love, the steadfastness of family, the generosity of strangers and the compassion of crowds.

Half of the author’s proceeds will go to the Frates family.

The Ice Bucket Challenge ended up raising $115 million for the ALS Association, and helped fund research which resulted in discovering a new gene responsible for ALS.

Casey Sherman is the New York Times bestselling author of nine books including The Finest Hours and Boston Strong. The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight Against ALS, co-authored by Dave Wedge.

