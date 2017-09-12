Help put Concord back on top during Library Card Sign-Up Month

Here's what you get when you sign up for a Concord Public Library card. Look how fancy! JON BODELL

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Library cards are free to all residents of Concord and Penacook and to Concord teachers and business owners.

Kids can sign up too, once they reach kindergarten.

Your Concord Public Library card gives you access to thousands of books along with movies and music; downloadable books and audiobooks; computers and laptops; museum passes to the New England Aquarium, the Currier Museum of Art, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, and more. You also have free access to streaming TV, music and movies through Hoopla digital media services and digital magazines through RB Digital.

Every September, CPL competes with other New Hampshire libraries to sign up the most new patrons, and two years ago, we won! Help us bring the trophy back to Concord this year by signing up for a Concord Public Library card and by telling your neighbors, teachers, friends and family to sign up as well.

To celebrate, Concord Public Library is offering a free book to every child, kindergarten through eighth grade, who signs up for a library card during the month.

Your Concord Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, an initiative to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all – a free library card.

The resources at the library are available to anyone with a library card. Students can turn to the library for materials, programs and knowledgeable library staff that support academic achievement. In addition to books, movies and music, a library card gives students access to a variety of databases, downloadable books, digital magazines and much more.

For more information, stop by the library at 45 Green St., call 225-8670 or go to concordpubliclibrary.net.

Concord Public Library

