Give your body and mind a workout with Community Yoga & Hike

Left: The fire lookout tower at Oak Hill looks a bit rickety, but it’s actually still used today for keeping an eye on the area and looking for smoke. Who knew? Above: One of many spectacular views at Marjory Swope Park. Almost looks like a really, really good painting. Jon gets in the zone at Sharing Yoga during his first-ever yoga session last week. Instructor Alison Murphy said he did a great job, so that has to count for something. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Yoga is great and all, but sometimes you might want to get that workout without being cooped up in a stuffy, upper-floor studio somewhere. What’s a yogi to do in this situation?

Well, why not try the Community Yoga & Hike event at the Marjory Swope Park trails next Tuesday (Sept. 19)?

The event is very much what it sounds like – a hike through the woods with some yoga mixed in. Also, it’s free.

It starts with an easy to moderate hike through the trails, leading to the picturesque Penacook Lake overlook area. This is where the yoga will go down.

Alison Murphy, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher from Concord – you may remember her as the woman who gave me my first ever yoga lesson at Sharing Yoga in May – will lead the yoga session overlooking the lake. This spot is very popular among hikers and trail walkers, judging by the abundance of pictures we always see from here all over social media platforms. Now it just might become the next hoppin’ yoga spot in Concord.

If you want to participate, meet at the Swope Park trailhead parking area on Long Pond Road. The hike will start promptly at 5:45 p.m., so arrive early enough to check in. Plan for an hour and a half total for the hike and yoga session.

Since this will take place outside in the woods, you’ll want to bring your own yoga mat or a towel, and it couldn’t hurt to pack some bug spray and water, too. Sunscreen is always nice to have when doing outdoor activities, but given the 5:45 p.m. start time, you’ll probably be fine without it (famous last words, right?).

The event is free, but registration is required. Go to concordparksandrec.com to register. Use code 269900-1. If this is your first time registering with Parks and Rec, you’ll need to submit a registration form.

For more info, contact Beth at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Related Posts