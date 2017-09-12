Take the pup to Pope Memorial SPCA’s Walk for the Animals

Pope Memorial SPCA's Walk for the Animals is a fun event for the whole family -- including the dogs. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA Pope Memorial SPCA's Walk for the Animals is a fun event for the whole family -- including the dogs. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

If you like going for a nice walk outside with the family and the pooch, the Pope Memorial SPCA’s 22nd annual Walk for the Animals is the perfect event for you.

On Sunday starting at 10 a.m., the soccer field at Northeast Delta Dental will become a rallying point for walkers of all ages who are looking to have a good time and help support the Pope Memorial SPCA.

The Walk for the Animals features two routes – a 1-mile course and a 3-mile course – and the terrain is easy enough that anybody can do it, including your dog (provided he or she is on a leash and under your control at all times).

The event helps support homeless and abandoned pets PMSCPA takes care of, so you can feel good about taking that leisurely stroll around Concord.

The money comes from registration fees – $30 per person – and fundraising/ donations. Like other fundraising walks and runs, it’s all about raising money to support the cause, and the more, the better.

Personal fundraising pages will be created for all registrants, so you and all your friends and family can follow your fundraising progress leading up to the event.

Here are some tips and tidbits regarding raising money for the event:

Collect pledges in advance: Ask sponsors for their pledge when sponsoring you. Make checks payable to Pope Memorial SPCA.

Customize your own online fundraising page: Use templates on the GiveGab event page – it’s an easy and fun way to raise money. Ask friends, family members and co-workers to sponsor your steps. Pledges are collected online, so be sure to bring a copy of page to the walk. Connect to GiveGab via the link on PMSPCA’s home page, popememorialspca.org

Win prizes: Pledges and your pledge sheet (available online) must be presented at the walk to earn prizes. Check with your employer to see if they offer a matching gift program to add to your pledge. (Please include appropriate paperwork.) Prizes include things like T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests and more. The more money you raise, the better the prize.

Also, there is no rain date for the event. If you choose not to walk in inclement weather but you’ve already raised money, just mail your pledge sheet and pledges to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301 no later than Sept. 30.

After you’ve completed your 1- or 3-mile walk, hang out at the Northeast Delta Dental field for food, drinks, vendor booths and fun activities for the whole family.

There may even be a few pets up for adoption that you can check out – there’s usually one or two at the event, said Shannon Camara, director of educational outreach at Pope Memorial SPCA.

One note about bringing your own pets – organizers ask that only leashed, controlled dogs join the walk. Cats and other furry friends will have to stay home.

For more info, including maps of the routes, go to popememorialspca.org/walk.

