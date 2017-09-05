We went in search of events in all three places

Penacook
Penacook Community Center Benefit Concert
Capitol Center for the Arts
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Reception to follow
Presented by Avoloch Farm Music Institute
ccanh.com
Yard Sale
Immaculate Conception Church
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
9 Bonney St.
The Delphi Trio
The United Church of Penacook
Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
ucpnh.org.
Gazebo Ribbon Cutting
Sept. 29, 11 a.m.
penacook.org
Christmas Craft Fair
The United Church of Penacook
Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ucpnh.org
Monarch Festival
Petals in the Pines
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Presentation at 11 a.m.; Parade of Wings at 11:30 a.m.
126 Baptist Road
783-0220
petalsinthepines.com
Garlic Day
Clough Tavern Farm
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garlic tasting, barn sale, music and more
26 Clough Tavern Road
Canterbury Artisan Festival
Canterbury Shaker Village
Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$12 for adults; $6 for children 6-17 children under 5 Free, members free.
288 Shaker Road
783-9511
shakers.org
Hail Fest
Hackleboro Orchard
Sept. 16-17
Burgers and hot dogs, free face painting, apple and peach sale, and more
61 Orchard Road
783-4248
hackleboroorchards.com
Symphony N.H.
Canterbury Shaker Village
Sept. 17, 2 p.m.
288 Shaker Road
Par for Hooves, Paws and Claws – benefit for Live and Let Live Farms
Canterbury Country Club
Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m.
15 West Road
Sing Your Heart Out Singalong
Concord Quaker Meetinghouse
Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1, 7 to 9 p.m.
11 Oxbow Pond Road
Vintage car show
Canterbury Shaker Village
Oct.14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
288 Shaker Road
Ghost Encounters
Canterbury Shaker Village
Oct. 28, 3 to 8 p.m.
288 Shaker Road
Christmas at Canterbury
Canterbury Shaker Village
Dec. 9, 16, 3 to 8 p.m.
288 Shaker Road
Boscawen
Artists’ Reception: PLY – a new spin on Fiber Art
Twiggs Gallery
Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
254 King St.
975-0015
twiggsgallery.wordpress.com
Congregational Church Dinner
Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, 2 to 8 p.m.
12 High St., 796-2565