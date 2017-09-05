We went in search of events in all three places

Donna Miller of Canterbury stands with Butterfly Festival volunteer Aaron Kinne in her "Monarch Maternity Ward" garden, which is stocked with monarch-friendly plants such as milkweed, brown-eyed Susan and coneflower. (WILL PARSON / Monitor staff) Will Parson Andrew Pinard performs in his show, "Jonathan Harrington, 19th-century Magician," during the Christmas at Canterbury event held at Canterbury Shaker Village on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

Penacook

Penacook Community Center Benefit Concert

Capitol Center for the Arts

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Reception to follow

Presented by Avoloch Farm Music Institute

ccanh.com

Yard Sale

Immaculate Conception Church

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9 Bonney St.

The Delphi Trio

The United Church of Penacook

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

ucpnh.org.

Gazebo Ribbon Cutting

Sept. 29, 11 a.m.

penacook.org

Christmas Craft Fair

The United Church of Penacook

Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ucpnh.org

christmasfair@ucpnh.org

Monarch Festival

Petals in the Pines

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presentation at 11 a.m.; Parade of Wings at 11:30 a.m.

126 Baptist Road

783-0220

petalsinthepines.com

Garlic Day

Clough Tavern Farm

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garlic tasting, barn sale, music and more

26 Clough Tavern Road

Canterbury Artisan Festival

Canterbury Shaker Village

Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$12 for adults; $6 for children 6-17 children under 5 Free, members free.

288 Shaker Road

783-9511

shakers.org

Hail Fest

Hackleboro Orchard

Sept. 16-17

Burgers and hot dogs, free face painting, apple and peach sale, and more

61 Orchard Road

783-4248

hackleboroorchards.com

Symphony N.H.

Canterbury Shaker Village

Sept. 17, 2 p.m.

288 Shaker Road

Par for Hooves, Paws and Claws – benefit for Live and Let Live Farms

Canterbury Country Club

Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m.

15 West Road

cperci33@gmail.com

Sing Your Heart Out Singalong

Concord Quaker Meetinghouse

Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1, 7 to 9 p.m.

11 Oxbow Pond Road

ruthmheath@comcast.net

Vintage car show

Canterbury Shaker Village

Oct.14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

288 Shaker Road

Ghost Encounters

Canterbury Shaker Village

Oct. 28, 3 to 8 p.m.

288 Shaker Road

Christmas at Canterbury

Canterbury Shaker Village

Dec. 9, 16, 3 to 8 p.m.

288 Shaker Road

Boscawen

Artists’ Reception: PLY – a new spin on Fiber Art

Twiggs Gallery

Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.

254 King St.

975-0015

twiggsgallery.wordpress.com

Congregational Church Dinner

Sept. 16 and Oct. 21, 2 to 8 p.m.

12 High St., 796-2565

