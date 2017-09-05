We found a number of farms for fresh food

Hackleboro Orchard is your spot in Canterbury to find fresh apples. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff You have to weigh and price out your own berries at Pustizzi Fruit Farm. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff Blueberries or raspberries? Now that's a tough decision. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff A variety of raw cheeses at Brookford Farm. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff You can get raw milk at Brookford Farm. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff If you're looking for meats, Brookford Farm has plenty of options. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff Soon, Marshall Pumpkin Farm in Boscawen will be overflowing with the round orange thing – and gourds and squashes. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff In addition to apples and peaches, Richardson's Farm in Boscawen makes ice cream from scratch, as well as lots of tasty treats. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff

There’s nothing like getting some fresh fruits and veggies from the very places they’re grown. That’s our story and we’re sticking to it.

Right about now local farms are harvesting and growing some pretty tasty stuff that has and will be filling the bottom drawers of our refrigerator. And we want the same for you.

So during our tour of the three locations that you’ve seen throughout the pages of this here Insider, we decided to see what was being offered in the fresh produce department.

Turns out, quite a bit.

Hackleboro

Unfortunately, Hackleboro Orchard (61 Orchard Road, Canterbury) was on the wrong end of a freak hail storm that led to their apple crop taking a bit of a beating.

The apples are fine and taste the same, but some don’t look the best, so the orchard will only be open for pick-your-own for one weekend this fall, Sept. 16-17. So don’t miss out.

But they will still have lots of apples for sale at the farm stand, to go along with fruits like peaches, blackberries and melons that are already there.

Hackleboro also has tomatoes, zucchini, summer squash, peppers and eggplant for you to buy.

Pustizzi Fruit Farm

At Pustizzi (148 Corn Hill Road, Boscawen) you should bring your own containers and line it with a plastic bag.

They have blueberries and raspberries available for picking, and once you’re done, head on up to the checkout line – which is run by you.

There’s a scale and price per pound list, depending on how much you get, and then just leave them how much you owe. It’s the honor system and make sure you stick to it.

Located at 170 Water St., Boscawen, Richardson’s has acres of apples and peaches that they sell at their farmstand.

But what will keep you coming back is the homemade ice cream and pies coming out of Sue’s Kitchen.

Richardson’s makes its own ice cream base, pasteurizing raw milk and raw cream onsite. From there, they make small batches of the more than 40 flavors, and trust us, you can taste the difference. And go there while the oven is cranking out pies and baked goods, and you’re sure to go home with one.

Marshall Pumpkin

It’s hard to believe that pumpkin season is almost here, but it is September after all.

Soon, Marshall Pumpkin Farm (169 N. Main St., Boscawen) will be full of soon-to-be jack-o-lanterns.

The farm begins operations Sept. 23 and will be open through Halloween, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price is by weight, and they also offer gourds and squashes.

Brookford Farm

Tucked away on a dead end road near Exit 18 (off Interstate-93), Brookford Farm (250 W Road – also known as West Road – Canterbury has quite the collection of cheeses and meats.

The cheeses are both raw and pasteurized, while they also sell raw milk.

Add in beef and pork, fresh veggies, and lacto fermnted vegetables, and Brookford Farm Store is a one-stop shop for dinner.

They have a year round CSA at the farm and can be found at farmers markets all over.

And don’t forget about Apple Hill Farm, technically in Concord but a stone’s throw away from the Canterbury line, and Carter Hill Orchard, which some believe is in Penacook.

