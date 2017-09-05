Want to see buildings not open to the public?

Intown Concord's annual Upstairs Downtown event is next week, but tickets go quickly so don't wait to get yours. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Do you ever wonder what some of the buildings around Concord look like on the inside? You know, the ones that are off limits to the general public.

So do we. But thanks to Intown Concord’s annual Upstairs Downtown event coming up on Sept. 14 (that’s next Thursday), you can scope out a few that may be on your list to investigate.

This is the ninth time Intown Concord has hosted a tour of downtown buildings and you won’t want to miss out on this year’s iteration.

During last year’s walking tour, Remi’s Block was shown during the construction phase of the large scale renovation project.

“Now they get to see the finished product,” said Michelle Motuzas Johnson, executive director at Intown Concord.

The Concord Theatre, which is set to be revitalized by the Capitol Center for the Arts and Steve Duprey, has quite a following and interest, which made it a no brainer to put on the list.

“I think that’s going to get a lot of people really excited,” Motuzas Johnson said.

You will also see the top floor of the Northway Bank building (North Main Street) and Odd Fellows on Pleasant Street. The Employment Security building on South Main is another stop.

The Kimball House, located next to the Capitol Center, is where the closing reception will be held, but is also part of the tour. Because really, who’s going to walk into the Kimball House and not want to poke around?

The tour will be split up into five groups, with each one starting at a different location to make it easier for the hosts/owner at each spot to interact with folks. Each group will have a color to differentiate where to go next.

You can expect to spend about 15 to 20 minutes at each location.

“They can last longer depending on who’s on the tour and what questions are asked,” Motuzas Johnson said.

Cost is $40, but the event sells out each year so make sure you don’t wait till the last minute to get your ticket, or you’ll miss out.

“We could probably sell out two of three times,” Motuzas Johnson said.

And just an FYI, there will be a lot of walking and stairs during this tour.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with the reception at 7.

Visit intownconcord.org and click on the event tab for more info and to purchase tickets.

Related Posts