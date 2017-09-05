Twiggs Gallery is Boscawen’s one-stop shop for the arts

Twiggs Gallery owner Adele Sanborn prepares material for an upcoming class. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff There are lots of cool artsy things in the Twiggs Gallery gift shop. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff Twiggs Gallery recently wrapped up a photography exhibit and is now displaying a fiber art show through Oct. 29 with an opening reception on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Tim Goodwin / Insider staff

The arts community in this area of the state is thriving, and it’s easy to see why. Just check out a local gallery and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

Not too far north of the city you’ll find what many would consider a bit of a hidden gem in the art world: Twiggs Gallery at Cornerstone Design. And it’s got a lot going on.

There’s the gallery space that just opened a new show last week, Ply: A new spin on fiber art, that Twiggs will have an opening reception for on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

They host six shows a year and try to offer a variety of work (the last one was photography) to keep art fans interested. All the shows are of the group variety and are currently looking for submissions for its exhibition of artists/writers teams.

“We like to showcase as many regional artists and different kinds of art as we can,” said Laura Morrison, gallery manager.

During the spring and fall months, Twiggs offers adult art classes and workshops. You can make eco-dyed paper, craft earrings or learn to knit. There are ones dedicated to Halloween fairy gardens or autumn dried wreaths. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Most of them are one-or two-day classes, but some are known to meet weekly over the course of a month.

“Usually it’s different regional artists who teach the classes,” Morrison said.

At any given time, Twiggs is equipped to have three classes going at the same time. The classes are held on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

While the classes are meant for adults, once a month, they host a free make-and-take craft project on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. (the next one is Sept. 23) for anyone take part in. There’s even a folk/blues group that plays at the gallery on the second Sunday of the month.

Behind the gallery is a gift shop with owner Adele Sanborn’s calligraphy, art supplies, paper, chocolate and much more.

In the downstairs area, in addition to the classroom space, is Sanborn’s studio. She once owned Caardvark in downtown Concord before pursuing her calligraphy and papermaking full time at a studio space she had in Webster.

“We had to sell it, so I needed a place to go,” Sanborn said.

In 2014, she bought the old Boscawen town office for the hefty price of $1 and moved it across the street to her property, where she and her husband used to dairy farm. That was the beginning of Twiggs, although she did add to the building to accommodate all she was looking to achieve.

“I wanted to bring the whole idea of creativity into a small community like Boscawen,” Sanborn said.

It might seem like a bit out of the way – it’s definitely a destination since it’s not next to any stores or in a downtown walking area, but it’s worth a trip.

“People will drive anywhere to see something that interests them,” Sanborn said.

Twiggs is open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. And don’t forget about Thursday’s opening.

For more information on classes or gallery exhibits, visit twiggsgallery.wordpress.com.

