Joanna Otis and Joe Hayden polish a chandelier during the final day of the Friends of the Audi Pitch In last week. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The Friends of the Audi held its annual three-day Pitch In last week, where they get the Concord City Auditorium ready for the next season. During the final day, the chandeliers came down where we found Joanna Otis and Joe Hayden polishing one in the balcony. A total of 60 volunteered for a total of 288 hours of work, with more to be done on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. – if you’re interested. And now when you catch a show, the Audi will look all nice and neat.

