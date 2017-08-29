Get ready for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Raise $100 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Concord and you can get one of these very pink longsleeve shirts. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

If you’re around Memorial Field on Oct. 15, you’re going to see a lot of people wearing pink.

That’s because Oct. 15 is the date for this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Concord event, which is celebrating its 25th year of raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Concord was actually the first walk in the country (along with Boston) and now there are more than 250 walks nationwide. Talk about being a trend setter.

“Our motto is ‘25 years of inspiring the community’ ” said Kathi Russ, volunteer event chair. “It’s a landmark for sure.”

And while the walk is a little more than six weeks away, there’s no time like the present to get signed up and start bringing in some money.

Registration is open and will be ongoing right up until the day of the event. But if you want to join all the others wearing the event’s official shirt, you might want to get a move on that fundraising. Because in order to earn one of those longsleeve gems, you have to raise $100. You can fundraise more than that – it’s actually welcomed and encouraged – but that $100 minimum is what you need to take home the pink shirt.

“We say it’s a $100 T-shirt,” Russ said. “And we really want people to wear the official uniform of the day.”

You can sign up as an individual or a team. If you sign up as a team, the goal is for each person to bring in at least $100 and if you sign up before Sept. 15, you can have your team name put on the back of your shirts. Don’t worry though, you don’t have to do all the fundraising by then – just make sure it’s done by the day of the walk.

If you’ve never organized a team for the walk, that’s okay. They have team leader kits that will help you through the process to make it as easy as possible.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Memorial Field with the walk slated for 1 p.m. There will be lots going on that day, so we highly encourage you to join in with fellow Concordians.

Concord is the top per capita fundraiser in the country. The walk brought in $476,510 last year, with the 24 year total now sitting at $7,481,964.

For more, email Russ at kmr3@comcast.net or visit makingstrideswalk.org/ concordnh.

