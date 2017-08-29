Impressive furniture at Concord Chamber

Carved Chest of Drawers, Charlie #11522. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Table top chest of drawers, Michael #37792, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Table top chest of drawers, Josh #81105, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Queen Anne blanket chest, Phil #73125, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Segmented turn lamp, Bob #66881, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Shaker table, Steve #22323, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Shaker oval box, Paul #68911, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Coffee table, Eric #78515, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Segmented turned bowl, Bob #66881, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sideboard, Al #66956, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

The American Furniture Masters are hosting a display of high quality creations by participants in the New Hampshire and Maine prison outreach programs (identified by first name and prison number) at the Furniture Masters Gallery – at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. The exhibit runs through Sept. 22.

Related Posts