Impressive furniture at Concord Chamber

Carved Chest of Drawers, Charlie #11522. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Table top chest of drawers, Michael #37792, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Table top chest of drawers, Josh #81105, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Queen Anne blanket chest, Phil #73125, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Segmented turn lamp, Bob #66881, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Shaker table, Steve #22323, Maine Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Shaker oval box, Paul #68911, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Coffee table, Eric #78515, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Segmented turned bowl, Bob #66881, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
Sideboard, Al #66956, New Hampshire Prison Outreach. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff
The American Furniture Masters are hosting a display of high quality creations by participants in the New Hampshire and Maine prison outreach programs (identified by first name and prison number) at the Furniture Masters Gallery – at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. The exhibit runs through Sept. 22.

