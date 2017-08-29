Get involved with the annual Day of Caring

Last Wednesday was the Day of Caring in Merrimack County so we figured we'd scope out how volunteers were helping around Concord. Tim Goodwin Last Wednesday was the Day of Caring in Merrimack County so we figured we'd scope out how volunteers were helping around Concord. Tim Goodwin Above: Jim Bergeron and Susan Sullivan, both Lincoln Financial employees, roll out the red paint for the awning at Girls Inc. at the former Eastman School during the Granite United Way’s annual Day of Caring. Below: It’s been a number of years since Tim washed a window, especially under the watchful eye of a supervisor, this time being Karen Billings of Girls Inc. (Photo by Mary Jane Ricker.)

Are you looking to get your volunteer career off the ground, but aren’t really sure where to start?

Well, have we got just the thing for you. For the 25th year, the Granite United Way is hosting its Day of Caring on Sept. 6, where individual volunteers and local organizations come together to help out area nonprofits. And you could be one of the volunteers that helps get the total number of helpers to 550 – the goal of Val Guy, area director for Merrimack County and the one who coordinates this impressive day of volunteerism.

“It’s all about community awareness,” Guy said. “And always our goal is to have more volunteers than the year before.”

In one day, 42 local agencies will be helped with more than 60 projects thanks to this six-hour rush to get things done. Sure wish they would come to my house because there’s plenty of stuff to be done around there.

“It’s a pretty large array,” Guy said. “Some of it is pretty interesting stuff.”

You can sign up for one of two, three-hour shifts, 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m., or for the entire day. Even if you can only spare an hour or two, Guy would still like to hear from you.

“I would be open to a conversation if they can’t make it the whole time,” Guy said. “But the sooner they reach out, the better.”

Everyone gets a T-shirt that they can wear proudly on the day of and any day after that to show off just how community minded they are. There’s a BBQ luncheon at Kiwanis Riverfront Park (next to Everett Arena) between the two shifts as a big thank you to all who are involved.

As for the projects, there are lots to get done. Things like painting, landscaping, cleaning and office-type work. No job is too big or too small for this day. And the sooner you sign up, the better chance you have to pick the location you’d like to help out.

To join in the fun, all you have to do is contact Guy by either emailing Val.Guy@graniteuw.org or calling 224-2595 ext. 226. She will then send you the link to register. It’s really that easy.

“Even the day before. We always get people who will call up the day before wanting to help and we don’t say no,” Guy said.

Then just show up on Sept. 6 and get to work.

Visit volunteernh.galaxydigital.com/dayofcaring to check out the projects for this year.

