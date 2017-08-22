The younger kids need to have some fun, too

It was a perfect day for Nature Babies at Marjory Swope Park last week. Look at how much fun all these parents and kids are having hiking through the woods. JON BODELL / Insider staff

We can only imagine it has been a long summer with all the kids running around the house.

You’ve probably been counting down the days until school starts. Don’t worry, it will be here soon. We promise.

But if you’re the parent of more than one child, there’s a chance that not all of your children are old enough to go to school for most of the day.

That means you’ll have to find some stuff to do with your tots while their older siblings are off learning. But that’s okay because you can’t spend every day in the house – it will drive you nuts. Plus, it’s nice to do something fun and special with the youngins.

Despite being open for the better part of four decades, The Children’s Place and Parent Education Center is a bit of a hidden gem around these parts. But not anymore.

They offer drop-in childcare for up to nine hours per week, per child. Cost is $6 per child and $3 for a second child per hour, and they are licensed for 20 children. Just in case you want to have a little me time.

Every Friday, they host a pair of groups that are perfect for parents and children up to age 3.

The Babies Group (9:30 to 11 a.m.) is designed for first time parents with children from birth to 1 years old, but it can also be for families with a new addition. It’s a chance for parents to meet and talk about anything and everything that comes along with that first year.

The Toddler Group (12:30 to 2 p.m.) is for children ages 18 months to 3 years and includes free play, song time, outdoor play (weather permitting) and crafts.

And on the third Saturday of each month, there’s Stay and Play from 10 a.m. to noon with a different theme.

The great thing is that all of it is free.

For more info, visit thechildrensplacenh.org.

When we think of parks and rec, we think of organized sports and camp, but Concord’s version of the popular TV show has some great programs for the younger kids.

Starting Sept. 6 and running the next five Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mini Kickers is a high energy program that enhances motor skill development by introducing your child to speed, agility, balance and coordination.

Nature Babes is for adults and children 6 weeks and up, and explores local trails with your little one in a front/back carrier. It runs Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.

And Craft With Me (ages 3 to 6 – not in first-grade) is a time for preschoolers and their parents to explore their creativity and to enjoy glitter, glue, paper and more – without the worry of getting it all over the house. This class runs Thursdays, from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

For more, visit concordparksandrec.com or call 225-8690.

Fast becoming the go to guy in kids music in the area, Mr. Aaron has lots of great programming to get your little ones dancing around.

Little Rattlers for ages birth to 5 is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Big Rattlers (ages 3 to 8) is Thursdays at 4 p.m. Paint Outside the Box (ages 1 to 6) is at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Yoga for Kids (ages 2 ½ to 8) is Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

Classes are $10 for the first child, and $5 for siblings.

Classes run every week.

The River Guild has all kinds of great programming, and that includes for the younger kids.

On Tuesdays, there’s Baby REVELution Dance at 8:45 a.m., where parents can wear their child and get a little exercise in. The Milk and Cookies Playgroup is moving from Tuesdays to Saturdays beginning Sept. 9 and will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Creative Concerts are held Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m. and is a 1 hour session of educational music for children. The program includes dancing, singing and interactive activities.

For more info, visit theriverguild.com.

Related Posts