The start of school is right around the corner

It’s hard to believe that school is about to begin – and we aren’t even in school or have school aged children.
While the summer seemed to just fly by, it’s time to get ready for another year of learning.
In an effort to keep you informed, we came up with a list of important dates to start the year.
Concord
Abbot-Downing
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night: Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.
Beaver Meadow
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night: Sept. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Broken Ground
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night: Sept. 14, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Christa McAuliffe
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night: Sept. 20, 5-6 p.m.
Mill Brook
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night: Sept. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Rundlett Middle
First day: Aug. 30
Back to School Night, 6th Grade: Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Back to School Night, 7th/8th Grade: Sept. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Concord High
Meet the Coaches: Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
Freshman orientation: Aug. 30
First day, all students: Aug. 31
Drama Club info night: Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m.
Back to School Night: Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Senior Parent Financial Aid: Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Homecoming: Oct. 14
Bishop Brady
First Day: Aug. 22
Sports Info Night: Aug. 24, 6:15 p.m.
Back to School Night: Sept. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Senior Parent Night: Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Homecoming: Sept. 18-23
Concord Christian
Open House: Aug. 25, 1-6 p.m.
First Day: Aug. 28
Homecoming: Sept. 18-22
Parker Academy
First Day: Aug. 30
Open House: TBD
Bow
Bow Elementary
Open House: Aug. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.
First Day: Aug. 30
Bow Memorial
First Day: Aug. 30
Open House, Grades 5-6: Sept. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.
Open House, Grades 7-8: Sept. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
Bow High
First Day: Aug. 30
Open House: Aug. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
College Fair: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Merrimack Valley
Penacook Elementary
Open House, K-1: Aug. 28, 4 p.m.
First Day: Aug. 29
Open House, Grades 2-5: Sept. 6, 5 p.m.
Merrimack Valley Middle School
First Day: Aug. 29
Open House: Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
Merrimack Valley High School
First Day: Aug. 29
College Fair: Sept. 20, 8:30-10 a.m.
Homecoming: Sept. 22-23
Open House: Sept. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.