The start of school is right around the corner

It’s hard to believe that school is about to begin – and we aren’t even in school or have school aged children.

While the summer seemed to just fly by, it’s time to get ready for another year of learning.

In an effort to keep you informed, we came up with a list of important dates to start the year.

Concord

Abbot-Downing

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night: Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.

Beaver Meadow

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night: Sept. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Broken Ground

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night: Sept. 14, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Christa McAuliffe

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night: Sept. 20, 5-6 p.m.

Mill Brook

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night: Sept. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Rundlett Middle

First day: Aug. 30

Back to School Night, 6th Grade: Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Back to School Night, 7th/8th Grade: Sept. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.

Concord High

Meet the Coaches: Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

Freshman orientation: Aug. 30

First day, all students: Aug. 31

Drama Club info night: Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Back to School Night: Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Senior Parent Financial Aid: Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Homecoming: Oct. 14

Bishop Brady

First Day: Aug. 22

Sports Info Night: Aug. 24, 6:15 p.m.

Back to School Night: Sept. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.

Senior Parent Night: Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Homecoming: Sept. 18-23

Concord Christian

Open House: Aug. 25, 1-6 p.m.

First Day: Aug. 28

Homecoming: Sept. 18-22

Parker Academy

First Day: Aug. 30

Open House: TBD

Bow

Bow Elementary

Open House: Aug. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.

First Day: Aug. 30

Bow Memorial

First Day: Aug. 30

Open House, Grades 5-6: Sept. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.

Open House, Grades 7-8: Sept. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bow High

First Day: Aug. 30

Open House: Aug. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.

College Fair: Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Merrimack Valley

Penacook Elementary

Open House, K-1: Aug. 28, 4 p.m.

First Day: Aug. 29

Open House, Grades 2-5: Sept. 6, 5 p.m.

Merrimack Valley Middle School

First Day: Aug. 29

Open House: Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

Merrimack Valley High School

First Day: Aug. 29

College Fair: Sept. 20, 8:30-10 a.m.

Homecoming: Sept. 22-23

Open House: Sept. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

