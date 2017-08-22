Ready to Learn Fair Wednesday

Henry Roberge, 9, of Concord receives a free haircut from New England School of Barbering student Jed Calhoun during the Ready to Learn Fair at Rundlett Middle School in Concord on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. Roberge starts fifth grade at Beaver Meadow School next week. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

The fourth annual Ready To Learn Fair will be held Wednesday at Rundlett Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year, the fair helped 270 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade with a number of free services to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

The fair is open to students in the Concord School District and includes free services like: Haircuts by the New England School of Barbering; Vision screenings courtesy of Visionworks; Coupons to get a yearly physical courtesy of Convenient MD; Bike helmets from Adam’s Brain Savers.

There will also be information on free and reduced lunch, as well as bus transportation to and from the event donated by the SAMSHA Grant

And don’t forget about all of the wonderful school supplies and hygiene products available for students like: Backpacks (for a range of grade levels K-12th); Toiletries; Dental hygiene products; and school supplies (needed for a range of all grade levels)

For more info, contact rtlfconcordnh@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/ ReadyToLearnFair.

Insider staff

