Need a plan for after school? We’ve got you

As part of the Lights On Afterschool nationwide event, students in the 21C after school program at Rundlett Middle School built a Rube Goldberg Machine. Kids hang out on the playground at the Christa McAuliffe School during the after school program.

With school about to begin, you might be looking for some after school activities for your child to take part in.

Well we cam up with a list of programs in the area that could be perfect for little Jimmy or Susie.

There are probably many more options to choose from, but here’s a start.

21C

The federally funded program has after school options at each Concord School District school except Christa McAuliffe School.

They partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire at Mill Brook and Broken Ground schools, and the Concord Family YMCA at Abbot-Downing and Beaver Meadow.

There are also many other local community partners that work with students at various sites.

This year, 21C begins programming on Sept. 11 and will be at each school’s open house to provide information, but it’s an open and ongoing enrollment, so you have all school year to get your child involved.

While the programming is still being finalized for the year, your child can get homework help, take part in STEM activities, art, yoga and all kinds of games and energy releasing activities.

Cost is $75 for the year at Rundlett, while the program at Concord High is a free drop-in. Sites are open till 5:30 p.m. and transportation is provided.

The cost at the elementary schools are set by the community partners.

Visit facebook.com/Concord21C for more.

YMCA

Like we mentioned before, the YMCA partners with 21C to run the programs at Mill Brook and Broken Ground schools and cost is $72 per week for YMCA members and $92 for nonmembers. There are scholarships available and cost is done on a sliding scale depending on family income.

Students can go all five days or a few days a week, but the goal is to have a consistent schedule throughout the school year.

They also offer before school care at Rundlett free of charge.

The Y runs a program at its 15 N State St. location from after school until 6 p.m., and offers a structured opportunity for swimming, arts and crafts, homework support, computer time and gym time.

For more info, visit concordymca.org

Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club has three after school locations in Concord at their 55 Bradley St. facility, as well as Christa McAuliffe School and the Broken Ground/ Mill Brook campus.

The goal is to offer a structured approach to your child’s after school time, with things like homework assistance, arts and crafts, sports and recreation and all kinds of learning programs.

It is an open and rolling enrollment, which allows you to sign your child up at any point.

The programs are open after school to 6 p.m.

Cost is $70 per week, but financial assistance is available and depending on family income, can cost at little as $5.

Visit centralnhclubs.org for more.

Girls Inc.

As the name says, this is a program meant for the girls and is open to students ages 5 to 18.

The after school program is open from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

The activities are broken up into eight-week sections and within that time frame, the girls are given a handful of choices each day to take part in.

When they arrive after school, there is some fun time, followed by snack and study time before jumping into a bigger activity.

Cost is$70 per week, but price is also based on family income using a sliding scale.

Visit girlsincnewhampshire.org for more.

Penacook Community Center

If you live all the way over in Penacook, you don’t have to come to Concord for after school care.

The community center offers a great program for students ages 6 to 12 at both Penacook Elementary and at the center.

Students get to take part in things like open gym, art STEM projects and of course, time to get some homework done.

They also offer before school care and it’s $80 a week for both, or $45 for one.

Visit penacookcommunitycenter.org for more.

Bow Youth Center

If Bow is where you live and your children go to school, you might want to look into the Bow Youth Center.

The program is open 2:15 to 5:45 p.m and your child can do their homework, play a variety of tabletop games or create some art.

There’s a teen recreation area with ping pong, pool table and foosball. The area will also be available to younger children at a scheduled time each day.

And that’s only a little part of it.

Cost differs based on age and how many days a week your child goes.

For more info, visit bowyouthcenter.com.

