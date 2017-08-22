Kids at White Park talk about ups and downs of going back to school

Ryan Otterson JON BODELL / Insider staff Alex Otterson JON BODELL / Insider staff Landon Sartorelli JON BODELL / Insider staff Zak Thomas JON BODELL / Insider staff Max Long JON BODELL / Insider staff Izzy Long JON BODELL / Insider staff Charlie Zankowski JON BODELL / Insider staff AnnaGrace Forehand JON BODELL / Insider staff Abigail Forehand JON BODELL / Insider staff Zachary Forehand JON BODELL / Insider staff Zak Thomas JON BODELL / Insider staff

In the latest bit of sad-but-true news, it’s already time to go back to school. Where did the summer go, anyway?

Since we’ve been out of academia for quite some time now, we figured the best way to tackle an issue about going back to school was to find a bunch of kids who are actually still going through the system to find out how they feel about the summer wrapping up. We went to White Park last Wednesday, where there was an Old School Rec Family Night going on. The Parks and Recreation program invited families – including lots of school-aged kids – to come down to the baseball field and play kickball, capture the flag and tug o’ war. We saw that as a perfect opportunity to interview a good chunk of students.

We ended up getting 10 kids of assorted ages, grades and schools to talk about three things:

•What was your favorite thing you did this summer?

•What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school?

•What are you looking forward to the least about going back?

Here’s what they had to say.

RYAN OTTERSON

Entering sixth grade at St. John Regional School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Went to Attitash and did the Alpine slide and the mountain coaster.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Finding out who my homeroom teacher is – it’s killing me right now!

What are you least looking forward to? The homework.

ALEX OTTERSON

Entering fourth grade at St. John Regional School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Going to Old Orchard Beach.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Seeing my friends.

What are you least looking forward to? Doing lots of work.

LANDON SARTOELLI

Entering second grade at Abbot-Downing School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Made new friends playing lacrosse.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Seeing all my friends.

What are you least looking forward to? Math – I hate math.

ZAK THOMAS

Entering eighth grade at Rundlett Middle School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Probably fishing. I just moved here from South Carolina, then Plymouth, then Meredith and now here.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Having a new start and meeting new people.

What are you least looking forward to? Being the new kid.

MAX LONG

Entering fourth grade at Concord Christian Academy

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? I liked my birthday. I went to Storyland with my dad and I got a hoverboard.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? We get 40 minutes of recess.

What are you least looking forward to? Math.

IZZY LONG

Entering second grade at Concord Christian Academy

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Went on a cruise with my family on Mickey’s boat.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Forty minutes of recess and lunch in the classroom.

What are you least looking forward to? Math – we have hard subtraction now.

CHARLIE ZANKOWSKI

Entering preschool at Concord Head Start

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Playing in the sprinklers at my school and the playground.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? New friends – some are going to kindergarten.

What are you least looking forward to? Nothing makes me nervous.

ANNAGRACE FOREHAND

Entering second grade at Trinity Chrstian School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Went to my grandparents’ house in Rhode Island for the week, just me and my sister.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Meeting my new teacher.

What are you least looking forward to? Probably all the work you have to do.

ABIGAIL FOREHAND

Entering fifth grade at Trinity Christian School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Went to Boston and got to see the tall ships and got to walk around.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Seeing friends.

What are you least looking forward to? Math class.

ZACHARY FOREHAND

Entering junior year at Trinity Christian School

What was your favorite thing you did this summer? Spending Fourth of July in Boston.

What are you looking forward to the most about going back to school? Friends and sports – soccer starts next week.

What are you least looking forward to? Homework.

