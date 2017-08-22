Bill Bushnell is one extraordinary volunteer

Bill Bushnell gets his dog Lola ready for a meditation class at Havenwood Heritage Heights. Bushnell, a volunteer with Concord Regional VNA, was recently presented with the Bankers Life Golden Beacon Award. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Bill Bushnell leads a meditation group at Havenwood Heritage Heights last week. Bushnell was recently presented with the Bankers Life Golden Beacon Award. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

Bill Bushnell doesn’t know where his desire to volunteer came from. He just enjoys doing it.

Even at the age of 87 years young – at a time when we’d probably be spending our days watching daytime TV and taking naps – Bushnell and his trusty dog, Lola, like to help others.

As a volunteer with the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, Bushnell and Lola visit the Hospice House every Friday. Bushnell enjoys striking up a conversation with patients, many times about their own pets, while Lola soaks up all the attention and extra pats she can get.

“We’ve all got stories, so it’s whatever they want to talk about,” Bushnell said.

He will help facilitate a bereavement group that begins next month, and also has worked with a few gentlemen who have lost their spouses.

Outside of his work with the VNA, Bushnell runs a pair of weekly meditation groups through Havenwood Heritage Heights, where he lives.

Add that all up and you can see why Bushnell was this year’s recipient of the Bankers Life Golden Beacon Award.

The award is for individuals aged 50 or older who are making a meaningful impact in their hometown through volunteerism. It’s safe to say that Bushnell fits those requirements.

He was nominated by Lisa Challender, volunteer coordinator for the VNA, and by earning the honor, $500 was donated to the VNA on Bushnell’s behalf.

“I’ve had some time to think about it and I’ve come to the position that I accept this award for all the other volunteers out there,” Bushnell said. “I’m just one of so many.”

Through the years, Bushnell has volunteered for the United Way, the lake association where he lived in Northwood and with hospice services in Manchester.

Then five years ago, his wife of almost 60 years, Dolores, passed away. They were just 12 days shy of the big milestone.

“It took me about two years to get back on my feet,” Bushnell said.

Three years ago he moved to Havenwood and soon after started taking Lola to training classes to become a therapy dog.

Lola, who Bushnell got from his granddaughter eight years ago and will be 11 next year, passed the requirements in March 2015. That meant Bushnell had to take volunteer training with CRVNA – which he finished that July.

So the first Friday in August 2015 was their first trip to the Hospice House.

“I’ve been going there every Friday ever since,” Bushnell said. “We walk through the building and sometimes we’re done in a half hour, others it’s an hour and a half. We have to be open to what happens.”

While Bushnell has always had a desire to volunteer, these days it comes with one stipulation.

“My motto is if Lola can’t go, I’m not going,” Bushnell said.

And you better believe that Lola knows when Friday rolls around.

“When I put her bandana on for Therapy Dogs International, she knows where she’s going,” he said.

As time has gone on, Bushnell has gotten more involved with the VNA, having taken a course to become a bereavement counselor.

The meditation groups aren’t through the VNA, but he enjoys providing the opportunity for others in the Havenwood community.

“I really can’t put words to it; it’s just something I like to do,” Bushnell said.

So while there were probably plenty of worthy volunteer candidates for the Golden Beacon Award, you can see why they chose Bushnell. Congratulations, Bill!

