The Friends of the Audi want you to Pitch In

Tim decided to do his part, so he volunteered at the Friends of the Audi's 26th annual Pitch In and dusted some chandeliers. Tim Goodwin

It’s never fun to do a big cleaning – because that usually means it hasn’t been done in a while.

But when it comes to everyone’s favorite city-owned entertainment spot, nobody seems to mind grabbing a broom, duster or window cleaner to help keep the Concord City Auditorium looking good.

It’s just the way things have gone since the Friends of the Audi took over operations of the 850-seat theater in 1991. Prior to the start of the performance season each fall, the Friends get together to polish, wash, organize and clean the Audi so it’s in tip-top shape before the masses start showing up week after week for performances, concerts or shows.

The first Pitch In was a huge undertaking, since the Audi was in some rough shape all those years ago. To put it in perspective, there was pool paint on the walls. But since this three-day push to spruce the place up happens every year, it’s really more about maintaining a clean and neat appearance – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do.

“The Audi is in really good shape,” said David Murdo, info chairman for the Friends. “And the more help we get, the more we get done.”

The Pitch In will be held Monday through Wednesday next week, and all you have to do is show up and either pick a job or one will be given to you.

There are two shifts per day: 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 9 p.m., so no matter when you work, you still have time to lend a helping hand.

Plus, there will be light breakfast and dinner refreshments for any and all who decide to take part. How can you say no to free food and beverages?

Since this has been going on for the previous 26 years, it’s kind of a well-oiled machine, so you won’t be required to do much thinking; all the jobs will be laid out for you to choose from.

On Monday morning, volunteers will be working hard to put together the annual mailer that will be sent to 5,000 area households with all kinds of great info about the upcoming season.

But if that doesn’t fit into your schedule, you might be asked to help clean the dressing rooms, dust the chandeliers (which we did last year) or do some touch-up painting. The Audi has all new seats, so there might be some polishing involved with those.

Most of the tasks will be pretty simple and straightforward – it’s just all about making sure there are enough bodies to finish all the jobs.

The city has been updating the heating system this summer, so that has created a little extra work for volunteers.

“There’s a lot of dirt and dust because of that,” Murdo said.

If you have some free time, they sure could use your help.

“They can come for an hour, half hour or all three hours; whatever they want,” Murdo said.

So head down to the Audi next week and lend a helping hand. You’ll be thankful you did when you catch your next show at the Audi and everything is all neat and clean.

