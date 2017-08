On Display: Sarah Beauregard has a unique perspective

Large City Sculpture, hand painted photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Blue City Sculpture, photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Storrs Street Boxed, mixed media, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Sculpture Garden, mixed media, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Portugal Capital, digital photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Main Street, digital photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Durgin Block 1, digital photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Durgin Block 2, digital photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Portugal Capital, digital photography, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Nailed It City Sculpture, mixed media, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff Storrs Street 3, mixed media, Sarah Beauregard. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff

You’ve seen Concord sights plastered all over Insider pages for years, but never quite in the same way that Sarah Beauregard has decided to show off the capital city. The local artist uses techniques like stacking photos and rubber bands to enhance photographs of the city for a unique take on scenes that we look at every week. Beauregard’s work is currently on display in the NHTI Library through Labor Day.

