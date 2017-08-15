Rock On Fest looks like it was a big success

Instagram user @rockonfdn -- which is the Rock On Foundation's account -- posted this nice action shot of some girls hoops during the festival last week. What a setting for some fun and competitive basketball. Instagram user @rockonfdn Rock On Fest included an outdoor movie screening of the classic Space Jam. Instagram user @citymouseinthesmalltown was there, and he deemed this the "coolest non-policy thing to happen" at any state capitol. Nice work, Concord! Instagram user @citymouseinthesmalltown The Rock On Fest wasn't just about basketball -- there was plenty of live music, too. Instagram user @shelmckin took this shot of Laura Stevenson rocking out on the stage. Stevenson's song "Master of Art" was the inspiration for Throwback Brewery's special one-off beer made specially for the festival. Instagram user @shelmckin

The Rock On Fest has come and gone, and by all accounts, it looked to be a great time. Between a vacation and a packed week for a one-man staff, we weren’t able to check the two-day event out ourselves, but our friends on Instagram documented the festival beautifully. The festival included the Midsummer Classic basketball tournament (won by Bishop Brady High School for the girls and Pembroke Academy for the boys) in the middle of Main Street, an outdoor screening of Space Jam on the State House lawn and a whole lot of live music. Here are some of our favorite Instagram shots from the 2017 Rock On Fest in downtown Concord.

