Poetry Society of New Hampshire’s Barbara Bald and Len Krisak to speak at Gibson’s Bookstore

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire meets at Gibson’s Bookstore on the third Wednesday of most months, and this month’s headliners are Barbara Bald and Len Krisak, who will appear Wednesday at 7 p.m. An open mic follows their readings. All are welcome, and newcomers are encouraged.

Bald is a retired teacher, educational consultant and freelance writer. Her poems have been published in a variety of anthologies: The Other Side of Sorrow, the 2008 and 2010 Poets’ Guide to New Hampshire, For Loving Precious Beast, Piscataqua Poems, Sun and Sand, The Widow’s Handbook, In Gilded Frame and many more. They have appeared in the Northern New England Review, Avocet, Off the Coast and in multiple issues of The Poetry Society of New Hampshire’s publication: The Poets’ Touchstone. Her work has been recognized in both national and local contests. Her full-length poetry book is called Drive-Through Window and her chapbook is entitled Running on Empty. Her newest collection with Beth Fox, Other Voices/Other Lives, was released in early July. Bald lives in Alton with her cat Catcher and two Siamese fighting fish.

Len Krisak has translated books by Ovid, Horace, Catullus, Virgil and Rilke, and published three books of his own poetry. With work in the Hudson, Sewanee, Antioch, and Southwest Reviews, he is the recipient of the Robert Penn Warren, Richard Wilbur, and Robert Frost prizes, and is a four-time champion on Jeopardy!

Gibson’s Bookstore

