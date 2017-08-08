There’s no shortage of live music to be heard this week

The Rock On Fest may be the musical highlight of the week in Concord, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing going on. As usual, there will be all kinds of musical acts to be heard all over the city – and even one in Bow – so we pulled together this list of shows going on throughout the week, taking right through the weekend.

As always, we probably didn’t find every single event, but we still came up with quite a roundup that should give you plenty to work with this week and weekend.

Wednesday

Singer-songwriter and acoustic rocker Joel Cage will take the stage at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana on Wednesday starting about 6:30 p.m. There’s no cover for music at Hermanos.

Thursday

Concord Parks and Recreation will present Club Soda at Eagle Square on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Club Soda is a four-piece band based out of Concord that has more than 30 years experience doing the “Best of Top 40” hits from the ’50s to today, plus a whole lot more.

Northfield folk artist Don Bartenstein will play at Makris Lobster & Steak House on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

At CC Tomatoes, Acoustisaurus will jam on the back porch at 6 p.m.

Paul Bourgelais will entertain the dinner crowd at Hermanos starting at 6:30 p.m.

Penuche’s will welcome back Brasbe. After a few years off, the members decided that this band was just too fun to let lie dormant any longer. There may be a small cover charged at the door.

At Cheers, Gardner will add some sounds to the patio.

Friday

True Brew’s outdoor concert series continues with Lee Ross on Friday night. A cover charge will be in effect from 9 to midnight.

Pit Road Lounge will host Exit 21 starting at 8 p.m. There’s no cover charge.

Saturday

If you’re looking to go under ground Saturday night, check out The Grebes at Penuche’s. There may be a cover charge at the door.

In Bow, Chen Yang Li will have the folk stylings of Bartenstein, fresh off his show at Makris, at 8 p.m.

Hermanos will host Tim Gurshin starting at 7:30, an hour later than the acts go on during the week.

Pit Road Lounge will be in action again, with Nuff Said taking the stage.

Sunday

Joel Cage will wrap up his week of performances with a show on the patio at Cheers. Go out and “cheer” him on.

And Hermanos will feature the State Street Combo starting at 6:30 p.m.

Insider staff

