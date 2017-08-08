There’s more to Rock On Fest than just the music

Above: Pancakes smothered in Havenwood-made maple syrup. We may or may not have eaten them in about 30 seconds. Bottom left: Syrup at Mapletree Farm. Bottom right: Maple candies!

Rock On Fest is best known as a day of free music in the Capital City.

But it’s much more than that. In addition to all the basketball festivities (which you can learn all about on page 18), Rock On Fest has a whole slew of events that will keep you and the whole family entertained.

Once the basketball is done for the night on Friday, grab your blanket and/or comfy outdoor chairs – and some snacks – and find a spot on the State House Lawn for a movie under the stars. Sticking with the basketball theme, Red River Theatres is showing Space Jam at 8 p.m.

Now, most hoops fans out there have seen the 1996 “classic,” but we can all but guarantee you haven’t watched it on the State House lawn. The movie is free and any and all are invited. We just ask that you be respectful of those around you and not park your lawn chairs infront of a nice family sitting on a blanket. Everyone is there to see the movie – not the back of your head.

To kick off Saturday, Intown Concord and Elizabeth’s Kitchen (the place to grab a bite in the State House) are partnering for a pancake breakfast infront of City Plaza – you know, that big arch thingy.

“What we noticed is that whenever people come down for an event like this, there’s just this energy,” said Kate Fleming, events and communications coordinator at Intown Concord. “And a few months ago, I threw out the idea of having a pancake breakfast.”

The breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and includes pancakes (obviously), bacon, blueberries and peaches, and maple syrup. The pancakes and bacon are being donated by Elizabeth’s Kitchen, while the fruit is courtesy of Carter Hill Orchard. Concord Parks and Rec are providing picnic tables, so you’ll have a place to sit down and eat.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under. Word on the street is that there will be chocolate chip pancakes for the kiddos.

Intown is also coordinating its third annual sidewalk sale with downtown businesses on both Friday and Saturday. Some will have tables set out on the street, while a lot of the businesses will have great deals – especially on summer items.

“It’s just an opportunity for merchants to do some big sales,” Fleming said. “We’re encouraging them to come out because there’s going to be a ton of people out there with all that’s going on.”

At 2:30 p.m., Living Yoga, which has a studio right across the street from the State House, is offering a free outdoor yoga session on the lawn.

“Last year, it was a really cool and a lot of people turned out for it,” said Luke Bonner, executive director for the Rock On Foundation, who is behind putting on the whole festival.

As the years have passed, the Rock On Foundation has found more ways to appeal to the masses – and it’s working.

“There’s definitely a little bit more going on,” said Bonner. “The longer you keep something going, the more they evolve and other people get involved.”

Whether you’re into music or not, there’s certainly something that you’ll be into at Rock on Fest – trust us. So what are you waiting for?

“This is a huge weekend, tons of stuff going on,” Fleming said.

