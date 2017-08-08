Final Live Music on the Lawn concert to feature Miketon and the Night Blinders

Miketon and the Night Blinders will play the final Live Music on the Lawn show of the year on Aug. 16. The free show will take place on Prince Street, right next to the Concord Public Library and the Concord City Auditorium, starting at 6 p.m.

It may be hard – and sad – to believe, but we’re already in the final month of summer. Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are distant memories, and back-to-school shopping has already begun.

One way to savor what’s left of the summer is to check out Concord Public Library’s last Live Music on the Lawn concert of the season on Aug. 16, featuring Miketon and the Night Blinders.

The April Cushman Band got the season rolling with a performance in June, and Laid to Dust kicked it up a notch in July. Now, Miketon and the Night Blinders are ready to close out the season.

Miketon and the Night Blinders are a New England-based five-piece who play original folk/country/ garbage grass music. We’re assuming you’ve never heard anything of that genre before.

If you haven’t been to any of these outdoor shows yet, here’s the deal:

Bands set up in the middle of the closed-to-traffic Prince Street, right between the library and the Concord City Auditorium. Fans set up on the library’s side lawn, with an unobstructed view of the show. People are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs. Music starts at 6 p.m.

And since listening to good music outside in the summer can work up an appetite, Constantly Pizza, Poison Pete’s Hot Dogs and Kona Ice will be on hand serving up pizza, dogs and frozen treats.

Bring the family, take in some tunes and have fun.

Insider staff

