Concord actresses to appear in ‘Heathers the Musical’

Concord teens will star as two of the three Heathers in Heathers the Musical opening this week with the Peacock Players in Nashua.

Eliza Richards will play the alpha in the clique, Heather Chandler. GraceAnn Kontak portrays Heather Duke.

They will be joined by Mary Sullivan of Londonderry as Heather McNamara, Aly Aramenton of Londonderry as Veronica Sawyer, and Jakov Swartzberg as Jason “JD” Dean.

Pablo Rubin of Concord and Allison Leger of Bow also have roles in the show.

Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers the Musical follows the Westerberg High clique of Heather, Heather and Heather – the hottest and cruelest girls in Ohio. The brainy, pretty misfit, Veronica, is also part of the group, but is kicked out by Heather Chandler.

A dark and mysterious new student, JD, shows up at Veronica’s house that evening, and together they plot revenge on Heather.

That’s when the bodies start piling up.

The musical, like the film, is rated R for sexual content, profanity and violence. There are also multiple depictions of suicide or homicides staged as suicides.

The show’s artistic director is Keith Weirich, music director is Henry Kopczynskie and choreographer is Valerie Psoinos Nelson.

“High school hallways have always been a social minefield with bullies and cliques behind every locker door,” Weirich said in a statement. “Heathers in an irreverent, ingenious and hysterical new musical that is deliciously dark and infectiously funny.”

Performances will be held at the Janice B. Streeter Theater in Nashua from Aug. 11 to 20. Showtimes are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at peacockplayers.org or by calling 886-7000.

